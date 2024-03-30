Fight Cavities And Gum Disease With Aloha Dental’s New Preventive Program

Las Vegas, NV, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Aloha Dental Las Vegas introduces an exclusive preventive program to combat gum disease and cavities. Patients of all ages can have a flawless smile with cutting-edge preventive dentistry from the leading dentist in Las Vegas, NV.

The team here, under the supervision of Dr. Christopher D. Capener and Dr. Trexton Davis, helps individuals maintain optimal oral health. With an array of treatments, they aim to restrict the progress of dental disease.

This practice’s comprehensive dental hygiene program is an initiative to preserve teeth and their surrounding structures. To avoid the recurrence of oral health issues, they introduce several procedures, including fluoride treatments, sealants, and dental cleanings.

Dr. Capener, the esteemed dentist at this office, states, “Our preventive program is focused on making your teeth free from plaque and debris. Wherever your brush can’t reach, we clean up those areas to prevent oral health issues.”

Dr. Davis, another Las Vegas dentist, states, “Alongside preventive programs, we guide our patients in the proper techniques of brushing and flossing to eliminate cavity-causing germs. If your gums are vulnerable to disease, undergoing our treatments can help you achieve a healthy mouth and smile.”

