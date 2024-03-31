Launch of the book “Corporate Hypocrisy: Denial of Talent, Trust, and Truth” by CA (Dr.) Deepak Harlalka (Author)

Mumbai, India, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — I am thrilled to present my book “Corporate Hypocrisy: Denial of Talent, Trust, and Truth.” This book immaculately revealed the realities of the corporate world straight from the trenches of my experience. With nearly three decades of real-world insight, I bring forth an eye-opening perspective that challenges conventional wisdom.

This book will lead you to say goodbye to the fairytale of a ‘corporate family’ and embrace the raw reality. Through riveting anecdotes and real-life experiences, this book exposes the intricate web of corporate functions, unveils the true colours of leadership behaviours, and sheds light on the often overlooked, darker aspects of corporate setups.

Whether you’re just stepping into the corporate arena or aiming to navigate its complexities, “Corporate Hypocrisy: Denial of Talent, Trust, and Truth” is your ultimate guide! Grab your copies and gain invaluable lessons; arm yourself with foresight; and learn the art of handling the maze of corporate culture.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press and Google Play Books