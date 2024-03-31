Explore the World of SMT in Shanghai at NEPCON China 2024

Shanghai, China, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — NEPCON China is the World of SMT (surface-mount technology) that brings together global PCBA (printed circuit board assembly) solution providers with the latest products and cutting-edge technology. It provides the latest market trends, experts’ insights and helps optimize the supply chain to save costs and enhance competitiveness.

Happening on April 24-26, 2024, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, the show is expected to exceed 60,000㎡, attracting more than 800 enterprises and brands to exhibit, and carrying out more than 30 summit and activities. IOTE Shanghai will be held concurrently with themes including AI & IoT industry development.

Exhibitor segments of NEPCON China 2024 include SMT, test and measurement equipment, dispensing and spraying equipment, smart factory, semiconductor packaging and testing equipment, and electronic components, among others. The show focuses on technologies and solutions for 3C, automotive electronics, new energy, wireless communication devices and systems, rail transit related technology.

Leading exhibitors are ASMPT, FUJI, HANWHA, YAMAHA, ASYS, Mirea, BTU, Heller, ITW, DESEN, Rehm, TAMURA, SUNEAST, QUICK, Pillarhouse, H&H, Omron, TRI, Koh Young, Viscom, Parmi, Keysight, Pemtron, JUTZE, ViTrox, Unicomp, and SPEA.

In addition, there will be specialty zones such as Japan Electronics and Automation Zone, Anti-static Zone, and Semiconductor Packaging and Testing Live Demo and Explanation, among others.

NEPCON CHINA 2024 offers Industry Theme Days and Cross-Border Country Days, enabling international electronic manufacturers to explore the latest SMT products and technology via guided tours and matchmaking with global PCBA solution providers.

