Murray Scholls Family Dental Center Recognized for Excellence in Dental Implant Procedures

Beaverton, OR, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Murray Scholls Family Dental is pleased to announce that it has been recognized for excellence in dental implant procedures. This recognition highlights the center’s commitment to providing patients in Beaverton with the latest advancements and expertise in dental implant dentistry.

Dental implants are a proven and reliable solution for replacing missing teeth. They offer a natural-looking and long-lasting alternative to traditional bridges and dentures, improving both the aesthetics and functionality of a smile. The skilled dentists at Murray Scholls Family Dental  have extensive experience in placing and restoring dental implants, ensuring a seamless and successful experience for each patient.

“Being acknowledged as specialists in dental implant procedures is a privilege.,” says Dr. Walker, dentist at Murray Scholls Family Dental . “We understand the significant impact that missing teeth may have on a person’s overall quality of life and sense of self. We are committed to providing our patients with personalized care and the most advanced techniques to achieve optimal results with dental implants.”

About Murray Scholls Family Dental 

Murray Scholls Family Dental  is a dedicated dental practice serving patients in Beaverton and the surrounding communities. The center offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and dental implants. The team of experienced and compassionate dentists at Murray Scholls Family Dental  is committed to providing patients with personalized care and achieving their optimal oral health goals.

Contact:

Murray Scholls Family Dental

Address: 14845 SW Murray Scholls Dr #113, Beaverton, OR 97007, United States

Phone: +1 971-405-7535

