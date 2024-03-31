REECOLLAB Partners with Major Electronics Manufacturers to Offer Take-Back Program

Muzaffarnagar, India, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Reecollab, a leading e-waste management company committed to sustainable and responsible recycling of electronic waste, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with major electronics manufacturers to offer a convenient and environmentally friendly take-back program.

This program will provide consumers with a convenient and environmentally friendly way to dispose of their unwanted electronics. Plus, it strengthens both companies’ commitment to environmental sustainability and sets a new standard for responsible e-waste management in India.

India is one of the fastest-growing electronics markets globally. This rapid growth, however, is accompanied by a growing e-waste crisis. “According to a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India generates an estimated 2 million tonnes of e-waste annually.” Improper disposal of e-waste can lead to severe environmental and health hazards.

These partnerships will mark a significant milestone in our mission to create a sustainable future for e-waste management in India,” Robbin Siingh, Founder of Reecollab. This collaboration helps in providing consumers with convenient and responsible options for outdated electronics while promoting responsible manufacturing practices.”

Benefits of the Take-Back Program

• Convenience for Consumers: The program offers a hassle-free way for consumers to dispose of their unwanted electronics. They can be assured that their devices will be recycled responsibly.

• Environmental Sustainability: Responsible e-waste recycling helps conserve precious natural resources and reduces pollution. Reecollab’s advanced recycling processes recover valuable materials from old electronics, which can be used to manufacture new products.

• Promotes a Circular Economy: The take-back program fosters a circular economy for electronics. By recovering and reusing materials from old devices, we can reduce our reliance on virgin resources and minimize environmental impact.

REECOLLAB is dedicated to providing safe and environmentally friendly e-waste management solutions. The company utilizes state-of-the-art technology and adheres to stringent international standards to ensure responsible e-waste processing. Their services encompass the entire e-waste lifecycle, including collection, transportation, dismantling, segregation, recycling, and safe disposal.

Through this partnership with major electronics manufacturers, REECOLLAB aims to establish a convenient and accessible take-back program for consumers across India.

Here’s how the program will function:

• Consumers will be able to return their end-of-life electronic devices to designated collection points established by REECOLLAB in collaboration with the partnering manufacturers. These collection points could be located at retail stores, service centers, or other convenient locations.

• The team will ensure the safe and secure collection and transportation of the e-waste to their processing facilities.

• They will employ environmentally sound processes to dismantle and segregate the e-waste at their facilities. Reusable components will be refurbished, while recyclable materials will be extracted and reintroduced into the manufacturing cycle. Hazardous materials will be disposed of responsibly in accordance with regulations.

Sustainable Future for Electronics

Reecollab believes that the take-back program is a significant step forward in creating a more sustainable future for electronics. The company is committed to working with electronics manufacturers, consumers, and governments to establish a comprehensive e-waste management system that protects the environment and conserves resources.