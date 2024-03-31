The QRyde Launches ‘Get a $2 Ryde’ Program in Greater Lowell for Affordable Transportation, Powered by Microtransit Software

Lowell, MA, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — In a groundbreaking initiative to address transportation barriers to employment, MassHire Greater Lowell Workforce Board has partnered with QRyde to introduce the innovative ‘Get a $2 Ryde’ program in the Greater Lowell region. This program, powered by cutting-edge Microtransit Software, aims to revolutionize affordable transportation solutions for residents in Lowell, Dunstable, Chelmsford, and surrounding areas.

The ‘Get a $2 Ryde’ program is designed to provide low-cost, point-to-point transportation options to employees at an unprecedented $2 per ride price point. Recognizing transportation as the primary obstacle to employment in the region, this pilot program is set to transform the way individuals commute to work, enhancing accessibility and affordability for all.

By leveraging QRyde’s advanced technology platform, the program ensures a seamless and secure transportation network, offering reduced-cost transportation services to employees and employers alike. This initiative not only reduces transportation costs for employees but also contributes to environmental sustainability by decreasing the number of vehicles on the road and lowering payroll taxes for employers.

Employers in the region stand to benefit significantly from this program, as it provides a cost-effective solution to attract and retain employees. The ‘Get a $2 Ryde’ program offers a unique transportation experience, akin to popular ride-sharing services like Uber, but at a fraction of the cost. Through data collection and analysis, the program aims to demonstrate how savings on transportation expenses can positively impact local economies.

Unlike traditional ride-sharing services, QRyde’s approach focuses on pre-scheduled rides, ensuring efficient and affordable transportation for employees. All drivers are licensed and insured, guaranteeing a safe and reliable commuting experience. By matching riders with drivers and optimizing routes, the program not only enhances workforce mobility but also minimizes carbon footprints and conserves energy.

The ‘Get a $2 Ryde’ program represents a significant step towards enhancing transportation accessibility and affordability in the Greater Lowell region. With a strong emphasis on utilizing microtransit software and innovative technology solutions, this initiative is poised to make a lasting impact on the local community, benefiting employers, employees, and the environment alike.

For more information on Qryde by HBSS, please visit at www.qryde.com or contact at 978-379-0010.

QRyde by HBSS has developed and provided software solutions for diverse transportation organizations since 1997.

Currently, we’re partnering with 200+ agencies, across 900 sites, in over 25 states, to reduce operational costs, increase ridership, streamline route planning Efficiently manage finances, and provide technology advancement as the industry grows.

