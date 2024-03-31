SVAM International Inc. Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

As a distinguished member of Elite 150, SVAM International Inc. has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in implementing comprehensive, cutting-edge technology solutions that optimize operations, enhance security, and drive growth. This recognition is a testament to SVAM’s strong customer focus, strategic vision, and outstanding service delivery.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN in the Elite 150 category of the MSP 500 list,” said Anil Kapoor, President, and CEO of SVAM International Inc. “This accolade reflects our team’s hard work, dedication, and innovative approach to providing our clients with the best possible IT services and solutions. We are committed to continuing to excel in the managed services space and to deliver the exceptional service our clients have come to expect from us.”

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, “Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

SVAM International Inc.’s inclusion in this list reinforces its position as a leader in the IT services industry, dedicated to excellence and innovation. For more information about SVAM International Inc. and its services, visit www.svam.com.

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About SVAM International Inc.

SVAM International Inc. is a global Information Technology (IT) services provider that delivers high-quality IT solutions to businesses across various industries. With almost three decades of experience, SVAM offers a wide range of services including application development, managed services, IT consulting, and more, designed to help organizations achieve their strategic objectives through efficient and innovative use of technology.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.