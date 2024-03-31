Gingezel Authors Judi And Don Are Bringing A Unique Perspective To The Sci-Fi Genre

Toronto, Canada, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Renowned authors Judi Hall and Donald S. Hall, with the re-release (with illustrations) of their Gingezel series, are redefining the boundaries of hard science fiction. Their innovative approach, coupled with a distinctive blend of imagination, scientific intrigue, and engaging storytelling, is enough to transport readers to Gingezel itself.

The Gingezel Series, known for its scientific detail and authenticity, starts with the first book, “The Limit,” where science, adventure, and consequences collide in a mesmerizing narrative. At a time when humans have expanded beyond the galactic core, Dr. Mitra Kael, a power systems engineer, installs an engineering marvel on the planet Drezvir. Little does she know that her journey is far from over as she sets course for the enigmatic planet – Gingezel.

In the second book, “Bad to Worse,” things actually turn from bad to worse, and Mitra is forced to confront the consequences of her past actions. The storylines of “Gingezel 3: Fault and Gingezel 4: Hacker” take readers through the different challenges faced by characters like Dreen, navigating hacker battles, emergency surgery, and a musician friend seeking revenge. Joran, grappling with his own demons, wonders if the turbulent storms will prevent him from reaching the shore.

The Gingezel Series, crafted by scientists for those adventurous at heart, invites readers to join Dr. Mitra Kael on adventures where mysteries unravel and consequences are confronted.

About the Authors

Co-authors Judi Suni Hall, Ph.D., and Donald S. Hall, Ph.D., share a rich history, from marrying as undergraduates to earning PhDs in theoretical physics and contributing to Canada’s nuclear research at AECL. Judi’s career spans designing reactor safety systems and working as an industrial risk analyst, while Don transitioned from instrumentation and control to artificial intelligence.

Interestingly, it was a disabling virus that shifted their focus to software development and, later, science fiction writing. Their Gingezel series, shaped by their physics and industry backgrounds, took twelve years to complete.

