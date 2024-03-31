Leicester-Based Company Revolutionizes Emergency Medical Care with Advanced Medical Batteries

Leicester, UK, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Euro Energy, a leading supplier of Medical Batteries in the UK, is proud to announce the latest advancements in medical battery technology, enhancing the reliability and efficiency of life-saving medical devices. The company’s commitment to innovation is exemplified through its comprehensive range of original manufacturer medical batteries, including the Zoll Autopulse 8700-0752-01 Original Medical Battery, Philips IntelliVue MX40 989803174131 Original Medical Battery 3-pack, and the Physio Control Lucas 3 Chest Compression System Original Medical Battery (Dark Grey) 11576-000080.

Euro Energy’s CEO stated, “Our dedication to supporting the healthcare industry with high-quality and reliable power solutions is unwavering. These advanced medical batteries represent a significant leap forward in ensuring that medical devices, such as defibrillators, patient monitors, and chest compression systems, operate at their peak efficiency when lives are at stake.”

Innovative Medical Battery Solutions

• Zoll Autopulse 8700-0752-01 Original Medical Battery: This lithium-ion battery is specifically designed for the Zoll AutoPulse® Resuscitation System, providing high-quality automated CPR to victims of sudden cardiac arrest. Its reliability and longevity ensure uninterrupted life-saving care during critical moments.

• Philips IntelliVue MX40 989803174131 Original Medical Battery 3-Pack: Tailored for the Philips IntelliVue MX40 patient wearable monitor, this 3-pack of lithium rechargeable batteries enables continuous monitoring of patients, offering mobility without compromising care quality.

• Physio Control Lucas 3 Chest Compression System Original Medical Battery: A rechargeable lithium-polymer battery designed for the LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System, ensuring effective, consistent, and continuous chest compressions with a battery life that supports prolonged operations.

These batteries not only enhance the operational capabilities of medical devices but also embody Euro Energy’s commitment to quality, safety, and innovation. Registered with the MHRA and conforming to the Medical Devices Directive 93/42/EEC, Euro Energy ensures that all products meet the highest standards required by healthcare professionals.

About Euro Energy

Euro Energy is the number one medical battery supplier to the NHS and a leader in the medical battery industry, known for its exceptional product quality and customer service. With nearly 40 years of experience, Euro Energy supplies the most comprehensive range of original manufacturer medical batteries in the UK.

For further details on this product, you might find it helpful to explore more on the Euro Energy website, which offers a wide range of original manufacturer medical batteries from leading healthcare companies​ or call 0116 2340567.

Contact:

Euro Energy Resources Limited

10 Barrington Business Park, Leycroft Road,

Leicester, LE4 1ET, UK

0116 2340567

Info@euroenergy.co.uk