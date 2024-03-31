Canterbury Leagues Club Presents Greek Dance Night with The Paradise Band: A Celebration of Greek Music and Culture

Belmore, NSW, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich sounds and vibrant culture of Greece as Canterbury Leagues Club presents Greek Dance Night featuring The Paradise Band. This highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, April 6th, at the Showroom, promising an evening filled with traditional Greek music, dancing, and festivities.

The Paradise Band: Hailed as Sydney’s premier Greek music ensemble, The Paradise Band is renowned for its authentic renditions of classic Greek tunes. Led by vocalists Ioannis and Olga, the band delivers an electrifying performance that will have the audience singing, clapping, and dancing along to beloved Greek melodies.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 6th, 2024

Time: Doors open at 7:15pm, Showtime at 8pm

Location: Showroom , Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore, NSW

Age Restriction: 18+

Tickets: $25

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Greek music and culture firsthand. Secure your tickets now for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music and dance.

For ticket bookings and further information, visit the Canterbury Leagues Club website or contact the venue directly.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.