Jack Lance to Mesmerize Audiences at Atrium Bar, Canterbury Leagues Club

Belmore, NSW, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to be mesmerized by the captivating tunes of Jack Lance as he graces the stage at the Atrium Bar

, Canterbury Leagues Club, on Friday, April 5th. Known for his dynamic stage presence and exceptional musical talent, Jack Lance promises an unforgettable evening of live entertainment.

Jack Lance is not your ordinary musician; he is a powerhouse performer with a wide-ranging repertoire that spans across various genres. From soulful ballads to energetic rock anthems, Jack’s music appeals to audiences of all tastes and ages. His soulful vocals and masterful guitar skills create a mesmerizing atmosphere that leaves spectators in awe.

“Jack Lance’s performances are nothing short of magical,” says John Smith, the event coordinator at Canterbury Leagues Club. “His ability to connect with the audience and deliver soul-stirring renditions of classic tunes is truly remarkable. We are thrilled to have him perform at our venue.”

The Atrium Bar at Canterbury Leagues Club provides the perfect setting for an evening of live music and entertainment. With its intimate atmosphere and state-of-the-art sound system, attendees can expect an immersive experience that transports them into the heart of the performance.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Jack Lance live in action at the Atrium Bar. Whether you’re a long-time fan or experiencing his music for the first time, this is an event not to be missed. Join us on Friday, April 5th, for a night of unforgettable music and memories.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, April 5th

Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM, Show starts at 8:00 PM

Location: Atrium Bar, Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore

Admission: Free for club members, $10 for non-members

For more information and ticket reservations, please visit Canterbury Leagues Club website or contact the club directly at contact@canterburyleagues.com.au.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.