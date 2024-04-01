Uncovering the Growing Opportunities in the Pet Supplements Industry

Pet Supplements Industry Data Book – Skin & Coat Supplements, Hip & Joint Supplements and Digestive Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Pet Supplements Industry was estimated at USD 1,951.08 million in 2022 and is expanding at significant CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Growth & Trends

The global Digestive Health Supplements Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. A major health problem faced by dogs and cats is the improper functioning of the digestive system. Often, pets fall sick due to various allergies, sudden changes in the diet, or infections; hence, customers are increasingly investing in supplements. Supplements that improve digestive health are commonly adopted by pet owners across the globe.

Market players are offering these supplements to cater to digestive issues among pets. For instance, in February 2021, the Boss Dog brand launched new raw frozen meal products for dogs, which include digestive supplements and health solutions for pets. The new complete frozen and balanced meals are available in BOSS PATTIES and BOSS NUGGS in chicken, beef, and fish offerings, and are infused with probiotics and essential vitamins and nutrients to deliver the support that dogs need.

The increasing prevalence of digestive issues in pets drives pet owners to seek products that can alleviate these problems and promote better digestive health. Digestive health supplements provide a proactive approach to addressing digestive issues by supporting the digestive system and promoting optimal gut health. Pet owners are increasingly recognizing the benefits of these supplements in maintaining and improving their pets’ digestive well-being.

Skin & Coat Supplements Market Growth & Trends

The global Skin & Coat Supplements Market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. The condition of skin and coat in pets is influenced by various factors, including diet, season, and life stage. Changes in these factors often result in variations in the appearance and texture of the animal’s coat and skin. During colder seasons, most animals tend to grow a thicker coat to provide insulation and protect themselves from the cold. Conversely, as the weather warms up, animals often shed their heavy winter coat to adapt to the rising temperatures. Dogs and cats initially have soft and fuzzy hair, but as they grow older, their coat becomes coarser. Pregnant or nursing pets may also experience changes in coat condition or hair loss due to hormonal fluctuations.

Considering the influence of season, and life stage on the skin and coat condition of animals, there is a growing market for skin and coat supplements. These supplements can provide essential nutrients to support a healthy and vibrant coat throughout different seasons and stages of a dog’s life. By addressing specific coat-related concerns and promoting overall skin health, these supplements can cater to the needs of dog owners who want to maintain the optimal appearance and condition of their pets’ skin and coats.

Nowadays, chewable supplements are formulated with natural ingredients and avoid the use of artificial additives or fillers, aligning with the preferences of pet owners who prioritize the well-being of their pets. As the awareness of pet health and wellness continues to grow, the market for chewable pet supplements focused on skin and coat health is expected to expand further. Pet owners are increasingly recognizing the benefits of these supplements in maintaining vibrant and healthy skin and coats, making them a preferred product in the pet care industry.

