Global Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Market is poised for remarkable expansion, anticipating a CAGR of 9.06% spanning from 2023 to 2033

The global veterinary rehabilitation services market is experiencing a significant boom, driven by a growing focus on pet wellness and a surge in pet ownership worldwide. According to a recent market analysis, the market demand reached US$ 792.5 million in 2022 and is projected to hit US$ 882 million in 2023. This momentum is expected to continue, with the market forecast to reach a staggering US$ 2.1 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.06%.

This surge in demand is attributed to a growing awareness among pet owners regarding the importance of holistic care for their furry companions. More and more pet parents are recognizing the benefits of post-operative rehabilitation for their animals, leading to a significant expansion of the veterinary rehabilitation services market.

In recent years, there has been a notable shift in pet owners’ attitudes toward healthcare for their furry friends. The increasing awareness about the benefits of veterinary rehabilitation, coupled with the advancements in medical technologies and treatment modalities, has revolutionized the landscape of pet care.

The primary goal of veterinary rehabilitation services is to restore and maintain optimal physical function, alleviate pain, and improve the overall quality of life for animals. These services encompass a wide range of therapeutic techniques, including physical therapy, hydrotherapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, and more. With a multidisciplinary approach, veterinarians and rehabilitation specialists collaborate to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

Key Takeaways:

The Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry was valuation of US$ 882 Million in 2023 and it will reach an impressive valuation of US$ 2.1 billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.06% by 2033.

Pet humanization trends and increasing pet expenditure are augmenting the growth of the veterinary rehab service market.

By Animal type, the companion animal segment is expected to dominate the market with a 70% revenue share by 2033.

By therapy type, the therapeutic exercises segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

By Indication type, Post surgery segment accounted for a market share of 31% in 2022 and is anticipated to lead the segment by the end of the forecast period.

By End-use, Veterinary rehab centers dominated the market with a 45.8 % segment share in 2022.

APAC will exhibit the highest CAGR of 13% in the veterinary rehab service market in the upcoming years.

“The market’s expansion may be linked to a paradigm shift toward workflows and process automation across a wide range of businesses and industrial verticals. Enterprises all over the world are eager to embrace effective and smooth business processes that can be executed regardless of location, which is propelling this industry ahead.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major company profiles included in the global Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry report are-

Back on Track Veterinary Rehabilitation Center, LLC

Animal Acupuncture and Rehabilitation Center

BARC

Treasure Coast Animal Rehab & Fitness

Animal Rehab Center of Michigan

Blue Springs Animal Rehabilitation Center

Essex Animal Hospital

Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital

Butterwick Animal Rehab Clinic Ltd

Animal Rehab and Conditioning Center

In April 2022 , the FDA approved Vatinoxan hydrochlorides and Medetomidine injections for dogs undergoing specific clinical examinations and procedures and minor surgical operations. Medetomidine is a synthetic drug used as a surgical anesthetic and an analgesic. Vatinoxan brings down the adverse cardiovascular effects of medetomidine by maintaining the heart rate in the normal range, thus improving the cardiovascular function and the safety profile of medetomidine while the dog is sedated. Zenalpha is aimed to provide sedation and relief of pain that lasts for the duration of the sedation to dogs for clinical examinations or procedures which require the dog to remain still, calm or quiet.

, the FDA approved Vatinoxan hydrochlorides and Medetomidine injections for dogs undergoing specific clinical examinations and procedures and minor surgical operations. Medetomidine is a synthetic drug used as a surgical anesthetic and an analgesic. Vatinoxan brings down the adverse cardiovascular effects of medetomidine by maintaining the heart rate in the normal range, thus improving the cardiovascular function and the safety profile of medetomidine while the dog is sedated. Zenalpha is aimed to provide sedation and relief of pain that lasts for the duration of the sedation to dogs for clinical examinations or procedures which require the dog to remain still, calm or quiet. In January 2022, the US FDA provided approval to Elanco Animal Health’s Zorbium which is a (buprenorphine transdermal solution). Due to this approval, veterinarians now have another alternative for managing postoperative pain in cats, owing to this approval.

Key Segments Profiled in the Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry Survey:

By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Wildlife Animals

Production Animals

By Therapy Type:

Therapeutic Exercises

Manual Therapy

Hydrotherapy

Hot & Cold Therapies

Electrotherapies

Acupuncture

Shockwave Therapy

Other Therapies

By Indication:

Post-Surgery

Traumatic Injuries

Acute & Chronic Diseases

Developmental Abnormalities

Other Indications

By End Use:

Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals

Rescue & Shelter Homes

Rehab Sanctuary

Others

