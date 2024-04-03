Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Set to Skyrocket, Reaching US$ 2,032.8 Billion by 2033

The global eosinophilic esophagitis market is poised for unprecedented growth, with projections indicating a staggering increase from US$ 172.2 Billion in 2023 to a remarkable US$ 2,032.8 Billion by 2033. These insights are drawn from a comprehensive report by Future Market Insights (FMI), highlighting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

From 2018 to 2023, the market has already experienced substantial growth, registering a CAGR of 23%. This remarkable expansion is attributed to various factors, with a key driver being the surge in funding and investments dedicated to eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) clinical trials.

The rapid growth of the eosinophilic esophagitis market underscores the pressing need for innovative treatments and therapeutics to address this debilitating condition effectively. As prevalence rates continue to rise globally, fueled by factors such as changing dietary habits and environmental triggers, stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum are intensifying their efforts to develop novel interventions.

One noteworthy example is the clinical trial at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), focused on patients with severe food allergies, including eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). The trial, generously funded by the Mondre and Lane families in November 2021, exemplifies the increasing commitment to advancing research and treatment options for EoE.

The rising prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis worldwide underscores the urgency and importance of investing in innovative solutions. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders are encouraged to explore strategic partnerships and collaborations to capitalize on the immense opportunities within this dynamic sector.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

“Artificial intelligence and technology are expected to play a significant role in the growth of natural treatments for EoE conditions due to the increase in the prevalence of gastroesophageal disease and approval of new drugs.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Through product line expansions, acquisitions, and mergers, many companies are expected to focus on research and the creation of innovative diagnostic techniques in the near future.

In June 2021, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) of England and Wales, part of the Department of Health in England, approved the Jorveza budesonide orodispersible tablet for treating individuals suffering from eosinophilic esophagitis. This is the first European approval.

An innovative drug delivery platform has enabled Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to enter Phase 2 clinical testing. The company announced that it has enrolled, randomized, and dosed the last patient in its Phase 2 trial to test EP-104 for osteoarthritis (“OA”) of the knee. Eupraxia has completed another significant step in its Phase 2 trial, dosing the last patient and removing patient accrual risk.

Key Companies Profiled:

Ellodi Pharmaceuticals

EsoCap AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

AstraZeneca Plc

Sanofi S.A.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Allakos Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Industry Survey:

By Drug Class:

Corticosteroids Budesonide Jorveza Off-label budesonide Fluticasone



Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI)

Omeprazole

Esomeprazole

Others

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Dupixent

APT-1011

Lirentelimab (AK002)

Cendakimab

Etrasimod

TAK-721

Omilancor (BT-11)

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

