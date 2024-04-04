CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The technologies in vehicle diagnostics have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional diagnostic tool to on board intelligent vehicle diagnostics. The rising wave of new technologies, such as 4G lite, and artificial intelligence are creating significant potential for vehicle diagnostic in various applications to assist at the time of a vehicle breakdown, and emergency support.

In vehicle diagnostics market, various technologies, such as 4G LTE, 3G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi are used in the automotive crash notification, vehicle tracking, vehicle health alert, and roadside assistance applications. Integration of smartphones with on-board applications, rising demand for vehicle safety and security, growing inclination towards premium vehicles, and growing need for emergency support are creating opportunities for various vehicle diagnostics technologies.

Download sample by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/technology-vehicle-diagnostics-market.aspx

Robert Bosch, Continental, OnStar, Magneti Marelli, Delphi Automotive, Softing, Voxx International Corporation, Snap-On, and Vector Informatik are among the major technology providers in the Vehicle Diagnostics Market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in Vehicle Diagnostics Market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Vehicle Diagnostics Market 2024–2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the vehicle diagnostics market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global vehicle diagnostics technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2018 to 2030]:

Automatic Crash Notification

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Vehicle Tracking

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Vehicle Health Alert

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Roadside Assistance

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2018 to 2030]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Vehicle Diagnostics Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

A more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wireless Health Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Foam Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market

Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wireless Health Market