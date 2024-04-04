Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market to Reach $3.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automatic labeling machine market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer product, personal care & cosmetic markets. The global automatic labeling machine market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for packaging solutions for a range of products, rapid urbanization and economic improvement, and the necessity for automation in the food industry.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automatic labeling machine market to 2030 by type (self-adhesive/pressure-sensitive labelers, shrink-sleeve labelers, and glue-based labelers), end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, personal care & cosmetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, self-adhesive/pressure-sensitive labelers, shrink-sleeve labelers, and glue-based labelers are the major segments of automatic labeling machine market by type. Lucintel forecasts that self-adhesive/pressure-sensitive labelers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is more affordable, as well as, offers a wider selection of adhesives, is simple and straightforward, and is environmentally friendly.

Within this market, food & beverages will remain the largest segment due to growing dietary preferences, a shift in health consciousness, a rise in the desire for nourishing foods, and the use of automated labeling technology.

Download sample by clicking on automatic labeling machine market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the consumer awareness of packaging rises, the food industry’s requirement for packaging and high-speed, high-quality labeling solutions both grow.

Krones, Sacmi, Sidel, KHS, Herma, Promach, Marchesini, Etiquette, Pack Leader, and Novexx Solutions are the major suppliers in the automatic labeling machine market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Magnetic Bead Market in Canada

Non-Metallurgical Alumina Market in Canada

Polished Concrete Market in Canada

Porous Ceramic Market in Canada

Synthetic Diamond Market in Canada

Pyroxenite Market in Canada