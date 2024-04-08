Win a Mazda CX-60: Canterbury Leagues Club Announces Exciting Lucky Draw Event

Belmore, Australia, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury Leagues Club is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for our valued patrons to win a brand new Mazda CX-60 in our upcoming Lucky Draw event. This thrilling adventure offers participants the chance to get behind the wheel of this luxurious SUV and experience the epitome of automotive excellence.

The Mazda CX-60 is renowned for its exceptional performance, cutting-edge technology, and stylish design. As one of the most coveted vehicles on the market, winning this SUV is a dream come true for any automotive enthusiast.

“We are delighted to offer our members and guests the opportunity to win a Mazda CX-60 in our Lucky Draw event,”said one of the authority member of Canterbury Leagues Club. “This is our way of showing appreciation for their continued support and loyalty. We invite everyone to participate and seize the chance to drive away in this magnificent vehicle.”

Entering the Lucky Draw is simple. Patrons can visit Canterbury Leagues Club and fill out an entry form for a chance to win. The draw will take place on 7th April 2024 , and the lucky winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to win a Mazda CX-60 and embark on a thrilling adventure. Visit Canterbury Leagues Club today and enter the Lucky Draw for your chance to drive away in style.

