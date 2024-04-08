AI in Genomics Market to Surpass USD 119.1 Billion by 2030 with 40% CAGR

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The AI in Genomics market was valued at USD 11.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 119.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The AI in Genomics Market is revolutionizing genetic research and personalized medicine, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze vast genomic datasets, uncover insights, and accelerate discoveries in healthcare and life sciences. This blog delves into its significance, current trends, and transformative impact on genomics research and healthcare.

Request free Sample:

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/1062

Major vendors in the global AI in Genomics market:

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

IBM

BenevolentAI

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

Fabric Genomics

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Others

Market Trends and Drivers:

Precision Medicine and Personalized Healthcare: The adoption of AI in genomics enables precision medicine initiatives, allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatment plans and interventions based on individual genetic profiles, optimizing therapeutic outcomes and minimizing adverse effects.

Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation: The exponential growth of genomic data necessitates advanced AI-driven algorithms for data analysis, interpretation, and annotation, enabling researchers to extract meaningful insights, identify disease-associated variants, and prioritize genetic targets for further investigation.

Drug Discovery and Development: AI accelerates drug discovery and development processes by predicting drug-target interactions, optimizing compound design, and identifying biomarkers and patient subpopulations for clinical trials, streamlining the drug development pipeline and reducing time and cost.

Genomic Sequencing and Diagnostics: AI-powered genomic sequencing and diagnostic platforms offer high-throughput analysis, variant calling, and interpretation of genetic data, facilitating rapid and accurate diagnosis of genetic disorders, cancer subtypes, and infectious diseases for personalized treatment strategies.

Request for Discount :

https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/1062



Segmentations Analysis of AI in Genomics Market: –

By Offering Software Services

By Application Drug Discovery & Development Precision Medicine Diagnostics Animal Research and Agriculture Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies Others

By Functionality Genome Sequencing Gene Editing Clinical Workflows Predictive Genetic Testing & Preventive Medicine

By End User Drug Discovery & Development Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies Government Organizations Research Organizations Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments

September 2023, Xampla launched consumer brand Morro to make bio-based and edible packaging competitive with plastics.

Xampla launched consumer brand Morro to make bio-based and edible packaging competitive with plastics. February 2023, Accenture has strategically invested, utilizing Accenture Ventures, in Ocean Genomics, a technology and AI-focused company specializing in advanced computational platforms. These platforms aim to support biopharmaceutical companies in enhancing the discovery and development processes for more effective diagnostics and therapeutics.

Core Features and Applications: AI in Genomics solutions offer various features and applications, including:

Genomic Data Mining and Integration: AI algorithms mine and integrate diverse genomic datasets, including whole-genome sequencing, transcriptomics, and epigenomics data, to identify genetic patterns, regulatory networks, and disease signatures, facilitating multi-omics analysis and systems biology research.

Variant Calling and Classification: AI tools automate variant calling and classification processes, distinguishing between benign and pathogenic genetic variants, predicting variant effects on protein function, and prioritizing clinically relevant variants for genetic testing and interpretation.

Predictive Modeling and Risk Assessment: AI-driven predictive models assess disease risk, prognosis, and treatment response based on genetic and clinical data, enabling early detection, risk stratification, and personalized interventions for individuals at high risk of genetic disorders or complex diseases.

Clinical Decision Support Systems: AI-powered clinical decision support systems (CDSS) integrate genomic data with clinical information to provide evidence-based recommendations, diagnostic insights, and treatment guidelines to healthcare providers, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes in genomics-driven healthcare.

Buy Now market report:

https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/1062?lic=s



Conclusion:

The AI in Genomics Market is witnessing rapid growth and innovation as AI technologies revolutionize genetic research, diagnosis, and treatment in healthcare and life sciences. By harnessing the power of AI, researchers, clinicians, and biotech companies can unlock the potential of genomic data to drive precision medicine, drug discovery, and personalized healthcare. As AI continues to advance and genomic technologies evolve, the AI in Genomics Market will continue to expand, offering new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and impact in transforming the future of healthcare and genomics research.

Contact Us:

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235, United States.

Phone: +1 510-730-3200

Email: sales@marketdigits.com

Website: https://www.marketdigits.com