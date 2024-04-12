Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry is expected to reach US$6.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate of 7.4% | FMI Report

The Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry is on a surge, expected to reach a value of US$6.8 billion by 2033 according to Future Market Insights (FMI). This translates to a robust 7.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), indicating significant industry expansion and growing adoption of hyaluronic acid products across various sectors. This trend is likely fueled by rising consumer demand and the versatility of hyaluronic acid in applications like skincare and medical aesthetics.

The market’s upward trajectory is attributed to innovative research and development activities by manufacturers, contributing to the continuous evolution of hyaluronic acid products. Bioventus, a pioneering player in the field, made a significant impact with the introduction of Durolane, a cutting-edge joint lubricant designed to alleviate knee osteoarthritis pain through a single injection. Notably, Bioventus stands out as the exclusive provider in the United States market, offering a range of hyaluronic acid options, including one injection (Durolane), three injections (Gelsyn-3), and five injections (Supartz FX), catering to diverse patient needs.

The aging population has created a significant demand for non-invasive procedures, leading to increased adoption of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers that offer an alternative to traditional surgeries. Moreover, the cost of such treatments is minimal, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

The global market is experiencing significant growth due to the high usage of anti-aging cosmetic products. For instance, in 2018, there were 17.7 million cosmetic procedures performed, according to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery statistics published in 2020. Similarly, in 2019, the International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISPAS) reported that 1.5 million individuals aged 51-64 years underwent botulinum toxin procedures worldwide. These high statistics are contributing to the increasing market value of the hyaluronic acid market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry

North America is expected to dominate the market while growing with a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market in India is projected to witness a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market in China is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By product type, the cycle injection segment is projected to lead the segment and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 01% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to lead the market. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% throughout the forecast period.

Rising demand for non-invasive procedures and anti-aging personal care products are expected to fuel growth in the market during the forecast period, comment by Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry

The Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry is extremely competitive and consists of various key industry players. These players are heavily investing in the hyaluronic acid products market.

The key industry players are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Sanofi, Ferring B.V., Viatris Inc., Croma-Pharma, Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, LG Chem, Bioventus LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nestle (Galderma), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Allergan Plc.

Some recent developments in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry are:

In February 2022, AbbVie Inc.’s subsidiary Allergan received the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC, which can improve infraorbital hollows in adults over 21 years old. This expanded the company’s aesthetic product portfolio in the United States market.

In February 2021, Contipro, a well-known manufacturer of hyaluronic acid-based in the Czech Republic, introduced a new product for anti-aging and anti-acne treatment called HyRetin, which helps in improving skin appearance.

Anika Therapeutics announced its acquisition of Parcus Medical, a leading sports medicine company, and Arthrosurface in January 2020. The acquisition is expected to enhance Anika’s commercial capabilities and infrastructure.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry, providing historical data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry, the market is segmented based on product type, by application, by distribution channel, and by region.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Sanofi S.A

Ferring B.V.

Viatris Inc.

Croma-Pharma

Seikagaku Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Lifecore Biomedical LLC

LG Chem

Bioventus LLC

Smith & Nephew plc

Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Nestle (Galderma)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Allergan Plc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Industry Survey

By Product:

Single Cycle Injection Products

Three-Cycle Injection Products

Five Cycle Injection Products

By Application:

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic

Dermal Fillers

Vesicoureteral Reflux

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Author

