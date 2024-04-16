Lyophilized Injectables Market Set to Hit USD 4,978.3 Million by 2030, Growing at 5.6% CAGR

Richmond, United States, 2024-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The Lyophilized Injectables Market, valued at USD 3,365.4 Million in 2022, is projected to reach USD 4,978.3 Million by 2030, with a growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The lyophilized injectable market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and increasing demand for convenient drug delivery methods. This blog explores the current size of the lyophilized injectable market and provides insights into its growth trajectory.

Major vendors in the global Lyophilized Injectables market:

Aristopharma Ltd.

B. Braun SE

Cirondrugs

CordenPharma International

Nipro Europe Group Companies (Nipro Corporation)

Pace Biotech

Protech Telelinks

SCHOTT Pharma (SCHOTT AG)

Unison Chemical Works

Weefsel Pharma

Market Size Overview

The global lyophilized injectable market size is estimated to be valued at approximately USD X billion in 2022. This market encompasses a wide range of pharmaceutical products that undergo lyophilization, a process of freeze-drying to enhance their stability, prolong shelf life, and facilitate reconstitution before administration.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Rising Demand for Biologics : The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders has led to a growing demand for biologic drugs, many of which are formulated as lyophilized injectables. Biologics require specialized storage and handling conditions to maintain their stability, making lyophilization an attractive option for drug manufacturers.

Regional Insights

The lyophilized injectable market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently dominates the market, followed by Europe, due to the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry, high healthcare expenditure, and a large patient population with chronic diseases. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure development, rising investment in research and development, and growing adoption of biopharmaceuticals.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Packaging Type Single-use Vials Point-of-care Reconstitution Specialty Packaging

By Delivery Type Prefilled Diluent Syringes Proprietary Reconstitution Devices Single-step Devices Multi-step Devices

By Indication Autoimmune Diseases Infectious Diseases Metabolic Conditions Others

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Rest of Latin America Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX CIS & Russia Nordics Austria Poland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Nigeria Egypt Israel Turkey



Recent Developments

December 6, 2023, SCHOTT Pharma has achieved a significant milestone as it becomes a publicly traded company. Included among the top 160 shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange, the SDAX index consists of the 70 largest and most liquid companies, trailing the DAX and MDAX in market capitalization. The primary factor determining the weight of SDAX shares is market capitalization based on free float, with SCHOTT Pharma accounting for approximately 23%. The company officially entered the public market on September 28 this year on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, marking the most substantial German IPO of 2023. SCHOTT Pharma intends to unveil its full-year financial results during a press conference scheduled for January 26, 2024.

Conclusion

The lyophilized injectable market is witnessing steady growth globally, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and increasing demand for biologic drugs. With the advantages of enhanced stability, prolonged shelf life, and convenient reconstitution, lyophilized injectables have become a preferred dosage form for a wide range of pharmaceutical products.

