Exploring the Most Cost-Effective Immigration Services Procurement Pricing Models

The Immigration Services Category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. Over the last two years, the number of international immigrants in Europe and Asia has increased significantly despite travel restrictions. The period between June 2021 and June 2022 has been noteworthy for a variety of reasons. Record levels of immigration in the U.K. have been attributed to a number of factors, including the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the U.K., the first 18 months period after the U.K.’s exit from the EU, the Russian-Ukraine war, a fresh visa route for British citizens living in Hong Kong (overseas), and the resettling of Afghan refugees. According to the U.K. Home Office Department estimates in 2022, more than 1.1 million people have immigrated to the U.K. between June 2021 and June 2022. During the same period, almost 89,000 people entered the country on account of Ukrainian Visa schemes. The demand for immigration services has in turn increased significantly because of these economic conditions.

Similarly, according to a report published by the International Labor Organization in 2022, it was found that the Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than 25% of migrant arrivals in OECD countries. Certain corridors in the region are affected by distress migration, particularly Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Myanmar; there is also climate change-related migration occurring in the Pacific and among small island states. Many women migrants working in domestic, or contract jobs have frequently left countries such as Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The number of immigrants in the U.S. is rising. Estimates from the Census Bureau in 2022 show that between 2005 and 2022, the total population of immigrants increased by almost 30%, reaching just over 46 million individuals in 2022. According to the figures, there were significant increases in immigration from Asia and Latin America in 2022. Additionally, a significant portion of newcomers held post-secondary or college degrees.

Another factor aiding the category expansion is the growing demand from out-of-country students who want to visit again after taking classes remotely during the pandemic. Organizations are spending more money on the resources and technologies required to integrate immigrants promptly and efficiently into their workforce. According to a study in 2021, I-9 paperwork was discovered to include errors in more than 76% of cases, which resulted in a fine from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department. Hence by and large service providers are focusing on adopting immigration software solutions that use the latest technology such as AI-powered predictive analytics to predict whether a case will be approved based on the application details.

The global immigration services category is highly fragmented. This can be attributed to the presence of many large-scale immigration consulting service providers and pure-play immigration service providers. Due to high market fragmentation, there is a rise in many small and medium-scale unorganized players. As a result, there is an increase in counterfeit agencies which has become a major concern for service providers. For instance, in 2022, the number of immigration scams in the U.S. and Canada has risen steadily, particularly the H1-B registration system frauds in the U.S. Accordingly, service providers are actively engaging or collaborating with technology providers to develop new tools and thereby minimize the threats. Furthermore, the bargaining power of buyers increases due to low switching costs and the presence of many players.

Immigration Services Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Immigration Services Category Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030

Pricing growth Outlook: 5% – 12% (Annually)

Pricing Models: Cost Plus and Volume based (per applicant-basis) model

Supplier Selection Scope: Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Supplier selection criteria: Type of immigration service offered, technical specifications, operational and functional capabilities, software and technology used, data privacy regulations, and others

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

Key Companies:

Baker and McKenzie International

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Berry Appleman and Leiden LLP

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Foster LLP

Fragomen

KPMG

Mayer Brown

Morgan Lewis and Bockius

Maple Immigration Services

WWICS

Work Global Canada

PWC

