FMI Study Affirms Global Rainscreen Cladding Market to Reach US$ 4,554 Million Milestone by 2033, Driven by a Consistent CAGR of 6.7%

The global rainscreen cladding market is poised for significant growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 4,554 million by 2033. This expansion is anticipated to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, according to a report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the rainscreen cladding market. Increased investments in construction, particularly within the non-residential sector, are driving demand for this type of exterior building envelope. Rainscreen cladding offers a unique combination of aesthetics, moisture control, and energy efficiency, making it a compelling choice for architects and developers.

Furthermore, the rising demand for architecturally appealing buildings and the ongoing surge in single- and multi-family construction projects further fuel market growth. Population growth is a key driver behind the increase in residential construction, while commercial development is benefiting from investments in offices and other non-residential buildings.

Driving Factors for Rainscreen Cladding Market Amid Challenges:

The growth of the rainscreen cladding market is expected to be propelled by increasing consumer demand for products that offer improved moisture control capabilities and energy efficiency. Additionally, both developed and emerging countries are witnessing a surge in the construction of non-residential structures such as offices and institutions, accompanied by a shift towards enhancing the protection of exterior walls. However, the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 crisis has led to reduced investor confidence and a decline in industrial activities, posing challenges to the growth of the rainscreen cladding industry.

The demand for rainscreen cladding is rising due to evolving consumer preferences towards safeguarding exterior walls in residential, commercial, and non-residential structures, including workplaces and institutions.

A significant design flaw in rainscreen cladding solutions is their inability to handle air pressure gradients. When the exterior of the wall lacks airtightness, the cladding wall’s surface is exposed to strong wind forces. The confinement of airflow and moisture within wall cavity chambers, generated between furring strips, represents a major drawback in the conventional end-use application of rainscreen cladding. The lack of airflow exchange between these compartments is limiting the growth of the rainscreen cladding market.

Key Insights from the Market Study:

In 2021, the terracotta raw material segment held the largest share of the rainscreen cladding market, contributing over 35.5 percent of global revenue. The construction industry accounted for 33 percent of the total revenue in the rainscreen cladding market in 2021. Europe led the market in 2021, generating more than 30.5 percent of global revenue. In North America, the demand for rainscreen cladding is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increased construction of new power plants, social infrastructure, commercial projects, and shale gas exploration activities.

Competitive Landscape:

The rainscreen cladding market is characterized by strong competition, with numerous regional and international companies operating within the industry. Incumbent players face challenges stemming from fluctuations in raw material prices and the strategies of new entrants. Continued research and development, along with advanced process practices, are essential for survival in this competitive environment.

To remain competitive and reduce overall costs in the rainscreen cladding market, major competitors are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. These players are offering structural planning and installation services to meet the demand for innovative rainscreen cladding solutions in various structures.

Recent Developments in the Rainscreen Cladding Market:

To cater to the demands of architects and specifiers seeking distinctive facade systems, Proteus Facades, a renowned supplier of high-quality rainscreen cladding systems, made its entry into the U.S. rainscreen cladding market in April 2021. This strategic expansion marks a new chapter for the company, known for its contribution to prominent construction projects in the UK. The decision to enter the U.S. market was prompted by significant investments in production capabilities and the growing demand for innovative facade designs.

In December 2021, Brickability Group made a noteworthy move by acquiring Taylor Maxwell Group for approximately US$ 87.77 million. Taylor Maxwell Group is a leading supplier of wood and facade solutions to the building industry in the UK. Through this acquisition, Brickability Group is poised to enhance its offerings by integrating timber and cladding into its portfolio. This strategic move not only widens the range of available products but also strengthens Brickability’s competitive advantage in specific markets, potentially paving the way for organic growth in the future.

Rainscreen Cladding Market by Segmentation:

By Raw Material:

Fiber Cement

Composite Material

Metal

High-pressure Laminates

Terracotta

Ceramic

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Official

Institutional

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

