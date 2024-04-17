Global Cloud Drug Discovery Platform Industry is Expected to Grow at a 12.6% CAGR and Reach US$ 7,529.59 Million in Valuation by 2032 | FMI

The Global Cloud Drug Discovery Platform Industry is on an upward trajectory, projected to reach a staggering US$7.5 billion by 2032. This significant growth is fueled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. In 2022, the market was already valued at an estimated US$2.4 billion, indicating a strong foundation for future expansion.

The realm of drug discovery platforms, serving as epicenters for research and development in the pharmaceutical landscape, is undergoing a revolutionary shift towards the integration of digital technologies. Among these transformative trends, cloud-based drug discovery platforms are emerging as key players, enabling the storage of vast datasets conveniently and cost-effectively.

The benefits of cloud-based drug discovery platforms are enormous, and this is one of the key factors why it is gaining traction among end-users. This platform helps customers overcome many challenges by leveraging a network of web and mobile-accessible applications. It provides secure and collaborative project management and the ability to share project information. Moreover, the cloud-based drug discovery platform is flexible to offer end-users to customize it according to their projects.

Currently, cloud-based drug discovery platforms is witnessing a period of technological advancement, as innovative features, such as publishing and sharing services are being offered to users. Cloud-based drug discovery platform is accessible through computers, notebooks, and mobiles, and it is secure and can be maintained by a third party as well. Owing to all these factors, the cloud-based drug discovery platform market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in terms of value.

Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Industry Dynamics

Data management is a critical issue for the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly restructuring its discovery business model to completely networked and integrated research and development to manage the huge data it generates. Storing this data on the cloud not only offers cost savings but also improved accessibility.

Graphical representation, a dynamic and quick form of getting results, helps in decision-making at a management level. Keeping the needs of consumers in mind, key players in the cloud-based drug discovery platform are offering flexible, cost-effective, and highly secure cloud-based storage options to consumers. Cloud-based drug discovery platform runs at zero lag time, saving time and giving real-time access to users. This is another reason for the growing adoption of cloud-based drug discovery platforms globally.

Confidentiality and privacy issues continue to impede the growth of the cloud-based drug discovery platform market. Although many improvements have been made in the recent past, cyber hacks continue to create apprehension among many pharma players, leading to stifled adoption.

North America, Japan, and Western Europe regions are some of the key players in the Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Industry. Many pharma companies based in these regions have already adopted cloud-based drug discovery platform, and it is anticipated that in the future, more companies will follow suit. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Industry Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Industry IBM Corp, Accenture PLC, BioXcel Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., WuXi AppTec (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Dassault Systemes BIOVIA Ltd.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Global Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platform Market Segments

Global Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platform Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Global Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platform Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platform Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Industry Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the Global Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Industry includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platform Industry Segmentation

Based on types of services

infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Geographically, the global cloud-based drug discovery market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

