Motorcycle Market Accelerates as Emission Control Catalyst Demand Surges Amidst Stringent Environmental Regulations

The emission control catalyst for motorcycle market is expected to increase from US$ 3.46 billion in 2023 to US$ 6.20 billion in 2033.

The Global Expansion of the Automobile Industry Leading to the Spike in Demand for Catalysts.

Emission control catalysts are essential parts of all internal combustion engines. Catalytic converters are becoming increasingly popular in response to rigorous worldwide emission laws aimed at reducing harmful greenhouse emissions.

Sales of pollution control catalysts for motorcycles are likely to rise as scooter and motorcycle sales rise in developing economies. The demand to fulfill emission standard laws has also prompted manufacturers to develop innovative technologies that meet the standards. Palladium, which is used in catalytic converters to eliminate dangerous chemicals such as carbon monoxide from exhaust emissions, is becoming popular and consequently boosting the market.

The motorcycle industry in India is likely to be the appealing market globally for emission control catalysts, as the country’s demand for scooters and motorbikes continues to rise, in tandem with tough rules aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14244

Key Points from the Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycle Market

The market is expected to surpass US$ 6.20 billion by 2033.

Increasing technical advancements are prompting catalyst producers to concentrate on developing high-performance emission catalysts is driving emission control catalyst for motorcycle market.

Emission control catalyst for the motorcycle market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. North America dominated the emission control catalyst for the motorcycle market.

Key Developments in the Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycle Market

In 2021, BASF expanded its mobile emission catalyst production capacity in Chennai, India. The planned expansion aims to increase capacity for heavy-duty on and off-road automobile segments.

Johnson Matthey launched the ActivDPFTM diesel particulate filter (DPF) system for stationary diesel engines in 2019. This aid in the delivery of clean energy without the need for a filter monitoring system. This great innovation assists the corporation in meeting the needs of clients in the vehicle industry.

In 2017, Umicore purchased Haldor Topsoe, a Danish ECC manufacturer’s heavy-duty diesel business. The acquisition is intended to benefit the company by providing it with customer bases in Europe and China, as well as an emission control technology for heavy-duty diesel applications.

March 2019 – Johnson Matthey unveiled the revolutionary Activ DPF diesel particulate filter (DPF) technology for stationary diesel engines, which can be instantaneously regenerated. This would continue to supply renewable electricity without the need for a filter management device. This cutting-edge technology would assist the corporation in meeting the needs of clients in the automobile industry.

May 2019 – Corning launched a new production site in China. The new Hefei plant is designed to meet consumer demand for the company’s petrol particulate filter (GPF) product line, Corning DuraTrap GC filters, processing substrates, and particulate filters for vehicle pollution management. It assists the organization in meeting expanding ECC demand.

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14244

Key Companies Working in the Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycle Market

BASF SE

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus Holding

Solvay SA

Haldor Topsoe

Cormetech

Umicore

NGK Insulators Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Clariant AG

Cataler Corporation

Mitsui & Co. Ltd

Nett Technologies Inc.

Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycle Market Key Segmentation

By Product:

Palladium based catalyst

Platinum based catalyst

Rhodium based catalyst

Others

By Application:

Motorbikes

Scooters

By End Use:

OEM

Retrofit

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa