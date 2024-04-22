Future Electronics Announces Automation As Key Industry Focus

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has proudly announced the launch of a new initiative centered around automation solutions tailored for its customer base.

With a diverse array of electronic components engineered for efficiency, reliability and innovation in many applications, Future Electronics has reinforced its position as a leader in providing technologies aimed at automation.

As part of this global initiative, the electronic components distributor will focus on four pivotal technology subsegments:

• Drones/Robotics

• Smart Buildings

• Point-of-Sale

• Industry 4.0

Future Electronics is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions across various domains of automation.

To learn more about the newly launched global initiative, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/our-solutions/automation.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

