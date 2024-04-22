Vivaldi is available in Europe’s Car of the Year 2024

Oslo, Norway, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Renault ScГ©nic E-Tech electric won the prestigious “Car of the Year 2024” award at the Geneva Motor Show. This all-electric vehicle continues the legacy of the original MГ©gane ScГ©nic, a design crafted decades ago with a primary focus on meeting the needs of families.

We’re proud to be integrated into this award-winning car that makes a stylish return with a modern twist. You can now use the integrated Vivaldi browser in your Renault ScГ©nic E-Tech to stream your favorite shows or music.

The French electric SUV competed with the BMW 5 Series and Peugeot 3008 at the motor show. The Renault Scenic E-tech has already been called a strong competitor to the Tesla Model Y in price and range, as the French brand’s model offers up to 379 miles (610 km) with its most powerful electric long-range battery.

Browse with Vivaldi in a 100% electric family car

As Vivaldi is integrated into the ScГ©nic E-Tech OpenR Multimedia System in Renault, the browser is a great companion for long journeys or holidays with your loved ones. You can use the Vivaldi app to access your Disney+, Netflix, or YouTube, when you’re stationary in the car while charging or parked.

Access favorite shows, movies, or educational programs for kids, keeping everyone entertained and reducing travel-related stress. Vivaldi’s user-friendly interface further allows families to personalize their in-car digital experience. Parents can check emails, play games with kids, or handle last-minute essential tasks while waiting for their kids after soccer practice, turning travel time into a valuable extension of their daily routine.

The Vivaldi browser effortlessly syncs tabs across devices, serving as an efficient research tool with built-in Notes and Capture Page features. We also prioritize secure and private browsing for drivers, including tracking protection and a powerful ad blocker.

Our powerful browser comes with a level of personalization that ensures the OpenR Link Multimedia System becomes an intuitive and user-friendly application for every family member. With one more feather in the cap with the Renault ScГ©nic E-Tech electric, we’re ecstatic to continue staying at the forefront of in-car connectivity and browsing for Renault and their cars.

Vivaldi is available in the Renault ScГ©nic E-Tech, the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, Renault Austral, Renault Master, the new Renault 5, and all future Renault cars.

Learn more about secure and private browsing for drivers, and our other well-known powerful browser features at https://vivaldi.com/features/ .