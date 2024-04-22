Charity Tea Party Collects Items for Mothers in Need

Clearwater, USA, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, March 23rd, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center hosted its monthly “Charity Tea Party” featuring the ALPHA House of Pinellas County, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting trafficked, abused and homeless mothers. Guests were encouraged to bring items such as baby wipes, diapers, clothing and bottles for the mothers and their babies.

Refreshments served at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center March 23rd Charity Tea.

“The average cycle these women go through starts with an unstable situation whether in their personal or home life. Unfortunately, they are more vulnerable to trafficking due to this. Once they’ve been victimized, these women very often become pregnant and are kicked out onto the street. This is where ALPHA House steps in.” explained Jennifer Stracick, the Executive Director of ALPHA House of Pinellas County.

The state of Florida is commonly ranked in the top three states along with California and New York in terms of human trafficking occurrences. In 2023, there had been 2,076 cases of trafficking reported for the state, with 81 percent being female victims. Due to the tourism industry as well as the abundant port access, Florida has become a hub for this particular crime.

“It is hard to believe that a crime as heinous as trafficking is occurring right in our backyard.” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the center. “We are happy to contribute to the ALPHA House in their mission of helping these women. At CCV, we believe that working together will make the biggest change in our community. Just as Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.