Startup Italian Brand KATOA Launches New & Innovative Activewear and Beauty Collections with One Common Denominator: Mānuka Oil

VENICE, Italy, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — ​KATOA, a pioneering Italian brand renowned for its fusion of style and functionality proudly announces the launch of its latest fashion & beauty collections. Integrating the unique and potent properties of Mānuka Oil, the brand introduces revolutionary Activewear and Beauty lines that redefine performance, wellness, and luxury.

The incorporation of Mānuka Oil, sustainably sourced from New Zealand, signifies the brand’s dedication to harnessing the power of natural elements for optimal well-being.

“Our mission at KATOA is to revolutionize the way individuals perceive and experience activewear and beauty products,” said Gianni Fasan, CEO and Founder of KATOA. “With our new collections, we aim to redefine industry standards by infusing our designs with the remarkable benefits of Mānuka Oil, a potent ingredient revered for its numerous wellness properties.”

The new Activewear collection coined “Genius Wear” by KATOA, showcases cutting-edge designs utilizing a special fabric MICRO-MK® Fabric Technology, which encapsulates Mānuka Oil directly into the fabric you wear–also dermatologically tested. Genius Wear has been meticulously crafted to enhance performance, comfort, and style. From high-intensity workouts to leisurely strolls, each piece is engineered to empower individuals to move with confidence.

Complementing the Activewear line, KATOA’s Beauty collection offers a range of hair care and body care essentials formulated to nourish, rejuvenate, and revitalize. Enriched with Mānuka Oil, renowned for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing properties, these products provide a luxurious and effective regimen for discerning consumers.

Mānuka oil is a NATRUE (100% natural ingredient), Vegan, Non-GMO, COSMOS Ecocert and Kosher Certified. Filled with potent triketones only found in the East Cape of New Zealand, Mānuka Oil has powerful antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antifungal, antiviral and anti-aging properties, backed by numerous scientific studies.

About Katoa :

KATOA is an Italian fashion and beauty brand that embraces the wellness lifestyle through one ingredient. Katoa means “Mānuka,” the driving force behind the two worlds of fashion & beauty. KATOA believes in the idea of embracing life fully (LIVE) and radiating a vibrant energy (GLOW). Live & Glow with KATOA. Visit katoaco.com for more information about Mānuka oil infused activewear and beauty products.