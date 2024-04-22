Experience an Unforgettable Evening of Live Music with Eric Lewis at Canterbury Leagues Club, Belmore

Belmore, Australia, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury Leagues Club is thrilled to announce an electrifying live performance by renowned musician Eric Lewis at the Atrium Bar on Friday, April 19th. With his captivating vocals and impressive repertoire, Eric Lewis promises to deliver a night of musical excellence that will leave audiences spellbound.

Hailing from Melbourne to Byron Bay, Eric Lewis has established himself as a prominent figure on the live music scene. With a diverse range of songs covering classic pop to contemporary tunes like “Crazy,” “King Of Wishful Thinking,” and tracks by Ben Harper, Eric’s performances resonate with audiences of all ages.

Join us at the Atrium Bar for an evening filled with melodic magic and soulful tunes. Whether you’re a long-time fan or experiencing Eric’s talent for the first time, prepare to be swept away by his accomplished tones and dynamic stage presence.

“We are delighted to host Eric Lewis at Canterbury Leagues Club,” says one of the member of Canterbury Leagues Club. His music transcends genres and has the power to captivate audiences. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable night of live music and entertainment.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 8 pm on Friday, April 19th, at the Atrium Bar, Canterbury Leagues Club.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

