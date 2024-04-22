Lucintel Forecasts the Global Mobile Endoscopic Workstation Market to Reach $0.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mobile endoscopic workstation market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, diagnostic imaging centre, ambulatory surgery centre & clinic, and specialized endoscopy clinic markets. The global mobile endoscopic workstation market is expected to reach an estimated $0.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of gastrointestinal cancer worldwide and surging demand for less intrusive medical techniques.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in mobile endoscopic workstation market to 2030 by type (gastrointestinal endoscopes, colonoscopes, enteroscopes, laparoscopes, bronchoscopes, cystoscopes, and others), end use (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centres, ambulatory surgery centres & clinics, specialized endoscopy clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, gastrointestinal endoscope, colonoscope, enteroscope, laparoscope, bronchoscope, and cystoscopes are the major segments of mobile endoscopic workstation market by type. Lucintel forecasts that gastrointestinal endoscope will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Aesculap, ARC, Armstrong Medical, Ecleris, Electro Kinetic Technologies, Elmed Electronics & Medical, Creo Medical, Olympus, GIMMI, and Erbe Elektromedizin are the major suppliers in the mobile endoscopic workstation market.

