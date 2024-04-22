Global Obesity Management Market Poised for Growth, Forecasted to Reach US$3,494.5 Million by 2033 at a 5.2% CAGR

The global obesity management market is related health problems is fueling a demand surge in the global market for obesity management. As a result, it is anticipated that the market for obesity control goods and services would expand gradually between 2023 and 2033, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. By 2033, the market is estimated to have grown from US$2,095.6 million in 2023 to US$3,494.5 million.

Globally, obesity is a serious public health issue since it increases the risk of several comorbid conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer. Effective techniques and interventions are desperately needed to combat obesity and the related health implications as the worldwide obesity epidemic keeps getting worse.

A growing number of bariatric surgeries, an increase in the usage of online weight loss and weight management programs, rising disposable income in emerging economies, sedentary lifestyles, and encouraging government measures have all contributed to a greater awareness of obesity among the general public. This awareness has coincided with a discernible increase in the need for obesity control.

Because of better healthcare and higher life expectancies, most industrialized nations with aging populations have seen significant development in the obesity control market. Due to their increased propensity to gain large body fat, lose muscle mass, and age, the senior population is a major market driver both now and in the future.

Deepen Understanding With Your Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-587

Future Outlook for a Pressing Challenge

As the battle against obesity continues, the obesity management market is well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years. Addressing this global health challenge will require continued innovation and accessibility within the market to ensure effective solutions reach those who need them most.

Businesses that have understood the benefits of integrating obesity management services into their employee wellness programs are also contributing to the market’s growth. Growing awareness and focus on preventative healthcare is encouraging people to get expert assistance in managing their weight and overall health. Additionally, industrialized places where obesity and other lifestyle-related disorders have become major public health concerns exhibit this tendency.

Many customers are unable to receive professional treatment or participate in weight-management programs because of the stigma attached to obesity and cultural prejudices. Additionally, some people may be deterred from using obesity control programs and therapies by their high cost, particularly in low-income areas or emerging nations.

Key Takeaways from the Global Obesity Management Market Study Report by FMI

The United States is the leading market in the adoption of obesity management strategies and generated around 32.1% of the global revenue share in 2022. Moreover, market players in the United States are making continuous investments in research and development, working with healthcare practitioners, and taking a patient-centric approach.

Germany is the leading market in the Europe region which had a global market share of 29.5% in the year 2022.

It is anticipated that demand for obesity management services and solutions in the Asia Pacific region could witness a high CAGR through 2033. For instance, China and India are poised to witness 6.6% and 6.4% CAGRs over the next ten years.

Understand Our Methodological Process:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-587

Competitive Landscape for the Obesity Management Market Players

The complexity of obesity and the lack of a universally applicable management strategy are two key barriers even for these leading market players. It is difficult to provide solutions that are universally beneficial since each individual may require a treatment plan that is specialized and unique to them.

In recent years the growing percentage of obese people in third-world countries has encouraged many start-ups to adopt the business of obesity management. However, for such emerging players, it could be essential to make sure obesity control treatments are affordable and accessible to increase their impact.

Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

VIVUS, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unlock In-Depth Market Insights: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/587

Key Segmentation

By Drug Type:

Bupropion and Naltrexone

Orlistat

Lorcaserin

Phentermine and Topiramate

Liraglutide

By Surgery Type:

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding Surgery

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Duodenal Switch Surgery

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Europe

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube