Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cell Line Development Market to Reach $9.6 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cell line development market looks promising with opportunities in the bioproduction, drug discovery, toxicity testing, and tissue engineering applications. The global cell line development market is expected to reach an estimated $9.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing worldwide demand for monoclonal antibodies and increasing need for vaccine development.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cell line development market to 2030 by product & service (reagents and media, equipment, accessories & consumables, and services), source (mammalian cell line and non-mammalian cell line), type of cell line (recombinant cell lines, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and primary cell lines), application (bioproduction, drug discovery, toxicity testing, tissue engineering, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, reagent and media, equipment, accessory & consumable, and service are the major segments of cell line development market by product & service. Lucintel forecasts that reagent and media will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its wide ranging uses in various fields, such as bioproduction, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and toxicity testing.

Within this market, bioproduction will remain the largest segment due to increased need for pharmaceuticals and vaccine production.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness related to cell therapy, and presence of key players in the region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, Lonza, Creative BioLabs, WuXi PharmaTech, Sartorius, Merck, Advanced Instruments, Berkeley Lights, and Danaher are the major suppliers in the cell line development market.

