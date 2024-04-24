FMI Analysis Projects Global Pallet Truck Market to Reach US$ 79,833.7 Million Revenue by 2033, Driven by an Impressive 7.5% CAGR

The global pallet truck market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected valuation of US$ 41,115.3 million by 2023. Fueled by an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, this upward trajectory is expected to persist until 2033, driving the market towards an extraordinary valuation of US$ 79,833.7 million.

End-users are increasingly recognizing the benefits of pallet truck rentals, strategically allocating resources towards core business operations and daily supply chain activities. Central to this growth are pallet truck companies, which play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless availability of pallets within operational areas. This contribution is instrumental in realizing a streamlined and efficient supply chain, underscoring the industry’s steadfast commitment to excellence.

According to the historical estimations from 2017 to 2021, the demand for pallet trucks surged at a stable 3.3% CAGR and is expected to surge by 3.9% in 2022. Due to the growing production capacities and increasing demand in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, retail stores, wholesale distributions, and manufacturing, a reasonable increase in Year-on-Year basis growth was witnessed in 2022.

Future Market Insights predicts a comparison and review analysis of the dynamics of the pallet truck market. Due to the ever-changing dynamics of warehousing and material handling, the emergence of the internet, e-commerce, and freight & logistics have revolutionized the retail sector and driven up demand for the pallet truck market.

Key Takeaways from Report:

Expansion of the e-commerce and freight & logistics sectors is expected to rise sales in the retail industry which is resulting in changing dynamics of warehousing and material handling, resulting in increased demand for pallet trucks.

The adoption of electric vehicle technology in the material handling sector is anticipated to create positive prospects for the adoption of pallet trucks. As per the FMI analysis, the global pallet trucks market accounts for about 22% of its parent market known as the global material handling equipment market.

With the expansion of warehouses, logistic activities, and industrial transportation, the popularity of pallet trucks is also increasing. As per the FMI estimations, the adoption of electric vehicle technology in the material handling industry will spread the latent development opportunities for the global pallet truck market.

Large public industrial programs are expected to appear in the building sector in countries like the United States, China, Europe, and India. It will help in expanding the potential for public-private partnerships to finance new projects.

The developing nations ought to concentrate on fostering intra-regional trade. This is expected to strengthen the local construction sector and broaden opportunities for the pallet truck market to excel.

Owing to the surging emphasis on lean supply chain management, end users are able to focus their energies, resources, and attention on their core business and day-to-day supply chain activities by renting pallet trucks. Moreover, the pallet truck companies also make sure that pallets are available in all the prime operational areas, resulting in a lean supply chain.

Competitive Landscape:

The dominant pallet truck manufacturers in the market are heavily investing in a wide array of technologies such as vision guidance systems, IoT, automation, GPS, and lasers. Several key players are also incorporating autonomous trucks and automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs) into end-to-end solutions for warehouses. The global market players are concentrating on long-term pricing contracts with raw material suppliers in order to avoid volatile price fluctuations in raw materials.

Key Players:

Kion group

Toyota Industries Corporation

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Jungheinrich AG

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hyster Company

Goscor Lifts Truck

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Godrej & Boyce

Nilkamal Limited

Key Segments Covered In Pallet Trucks Industry Analysis:

Control:

Manual

Semi-Electric

Electric

Diesel

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Others

Product Type:

Standard

Quarter

Silent

Weighing

Scissor

Load Capacity:

Below 2000 Kg

2000 – 4000 Kg

4000 – 6000 Kg

Above 6000 Kg

End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Retail stores

Wholesale Distributions

Freight and Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

