Piroctone Olamine Market Analysis Reveals a Staggering Growth Forecast, Surpassing US$ 137.1 Million by 2032, Amidst a Global Epidemic of Dandruff

The global piroctone olamine market is estimated to reach US$ 73 Million in 2022. With sales growing at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period, the market size is projected to reach US$ 137.1 Million by 2032. According to a study, almost 50% of the adult population across the globe is suffering from dandruff problems.

Despite the wide applications of piroctone olamine in hair care products, however, the ingredient is very expensive and there are many cheaper alternatives available in the market. High product cost hinders small and medium-sized cosmetic manufacturers to use piroctone olamine in their products and shift towards cheaper alternatives, which is expected to hinder sales in the market.

“Rising demand for anti-dandruff solutions such as shampoos, oils, creams, along with increasing incorporation of piroctone olamine in anti-acne products will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on purity, sales in the >99% segment are projected to increase at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

In terms of applications, demand in the cosmetic sector will grow at a 5.9% CAGR through 2032.

Rising demand for piroctone olamine in hair care products, anti-acne products, washing products, deodorants, and soap is expected to propel the growth of the market.

China will dominate the East Asia piroctone olamine market over the assessment period, owing to expansion in the cosmetics sector.

The U.S. is expected to emerge as a lucrative pocket, as demand for skincare products continues to grow.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global piroctone olamine market

Clariant AG

Lonza Group

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kumar organic product limited,

Somu Group

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

YanTai Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd.

Spec Chem Industry Inc.

Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd.

More Insights into the Piroctone Olamine Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Asia Pacific Piroctone Olamine Market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the Asia Pacific market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on purity, application, and region.

Market Segmentation

By Purity:

≥ 99%

< 99%

By Application:

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Deodorants

Washing Products

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa