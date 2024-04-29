Matthews & Dai Pediatric Dentistry: Airway Dentistry’s Impact On Childhood Sleep Disorders Revealed

Spring, TX, 2024-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — Matthews & Dai Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics unveils the significance of airway dentistry on sleep disorders in young patients. Parents and guardians can now turn to the pediatric dentist in Spring, TX, to help their children sleep better.

Led by Dr. Minyue Rachel Dai and Dr. Richard Matthews, the team offers quality oral care services for little ones. They create a stress-free, comfortable environment to make every visit an enjoyable experience for kids. Airway dentistry is an innovative approach employed by dentists here to reduce the impact of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB).

There are certain hidden signs indicating minor to severe sleep issues in children. Dr. Dai and his team look for indications like crooked teeth, snoring, ADD/ADHD, restless sleep, and aggressive behavior in kids before recommending treatments. From fixed orthodontic appliances to myofunctional therapy and lip or tongue-tie treatments, they have several ways to handle SDB.

Dr. Matthews, the leading Spring pediatric dentist, states, “We introduce many ways to minimize the impact of childhood sleep disorders. With airway dentistry, we aim to treat sleep apnea issues in growing kids. We diagnose whether underdeveloped upper and lower jaws are responsible for their narrowed airways. Trust us to make the airway wider through advanced dental procedures.”

About Matthews & Dai Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Matthews & Dai Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics helps young patients of all ages achieve and maintain optimal oral health. Through pediatric dentistry, TMJ treatments, orthodontics, and airway dentistry, the practice sets a solid foundation for healthy smiles from childhood. Dr. Minyue Rachel Dai, Dr. Richard Matthews, and Dr. Blake Sherrick are here to address the oral care needs of children. They offer laser dentistry, orthodontic appliances, sedation dentistry, and more!

Help your kid grow up without sleep apnea or airway issues at Matthews & Dai Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. To know more about our airway dentistry services or consult a pediatric dentist in Spring, TX, call [+1 281-915-4324]. Visit the website for an online appointment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

DR. MINYUE RACHEL DAI

Pediatric and Sleep Dentist in Spring, TX

20423 Kuykendahl Rd Suite 600, Spring, TX 77379, United States

+1 281-915-4324