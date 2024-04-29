ArToys, Smiley, and Space Runners Launch a Joyful Phygital Collection

Digital toy collectors get ready to experience a wave of joy and positivity in the world of digital collecting.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2024-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — ArToys, the pioneers of happiness-infused digital experiences, join forces with Smiley, the global lifestyle brand that has been spreading joy for 50 years, and Space Runners, the cutting-edge fashion-tech platform, to launch an exclusive digital collection of toys on Optimism plus physical toys. Launch will take place on 04.04.2024 at 04:04 pm (GMT+4).

Picture this: Smiley, the world’s favorite icon of happiness, Space Runners, the cutting-edge tech platform, and ArToys, the ultimate destination for digital collectors who believe in spreading joy through every pixel. Together, they’re crafting a one-of-a-kind collection of digital toys that will brighten up the Web3 landscape like never before.

The exclusive “Smiley World by Space Runners” by Artoys collection will feature a series of digital toys, each imbued with the signature blend of happiness and optimism synonymous with the Smiley brand. Additionally, the collaboration will introduce a physical toy in the theme of space, featuring designs that reflect the iconic Smiley astronaut’s aesthetic, with rocket colors changed to white and yellow to match.

What makes this collaboration even more special? It’s the fact that it’s Smiley on Optimism, and ArToys bringing their signature blend of happiness and optimism to the forefront. As the collection unfolds on Optimism’s platform, users can expect a journey filled with laughter, excitement, and a sense of wonder that only Smiley and ArToys can deliver.

“This collaboration represents a fusion of creativity and optimism, as we bring together the worlds of digital and physical collectibles to create something truly extraordinary,” said Ilya, the founder of ArToys.

How to Get Hands on Smiley World by Space Runners powered by Artoys Collection:

To acquire a physical toy, one has to collect a unique set of digital toys by purchasing packs. Two types of packs are available, each containing different quantities of random digital toys with varying rarity levels. Complete sets, including Common, Rare, and Super Rare, to unlock an Epic Physical Toy. Aim higher by collecting Super Rare, Epic, and Legendary sets to receive a Legendary Physical Toy.

For the ultimate prize, gather Epic, Legendary, and Mythical sets to receive a Mythical Physical Toy. Happy collecting!

So, get ready to dive into a world where every pixel is infused with positivity, every click brings a smile to face, and every digital toy is waiting to be cherished. With Smiley World by Space Runners x ArToys on Optimism, the future of digital collecting has never looked brighter!

For more information and updates, visit ArToys, Smiley and Space Runners.

About ArToys:

ArToys is a platform that bridges the gap between digital and physical collecting. We are building the largest ecosystem for digital characters and designer toys, monetizing creators’ and collectors’ relationships through advertisements, subscriptions, gamification, and sales commissions.

About Space Runners:

Space Runners is a fashion-tech platform, delivering intuitive Web3 and AI tools to help brands scale their design process and engage with their customers in new ways – both in physical and digital worlds. Co-Founders Won Soh and Deniz Özgür created Space Runners as a destination for luxury and lifestyle fashion in the digital space, providing a platform to collaborate with leading fashion brands to co-create and retail designs at major fashion retailers. A high-fidelity fashion experience empowering the next generation of culture creators. Building the most immersive digital fashion experience which rewards meaningful connections, relentless creativity, and self-discovery. Space Runners’ first collection, featuring NBA champions Nick Young and Kyle Kuzma, sold out in nine minutes. Space Runners’ partnerships with Balmain have captivated a global audience, spanning from augmented reality-infused fashion experiences to AI-crafted collections. Space Runners is backed by VC + Web3 Technology leaders including Pantera, Polychain, Accel, Jump Capital and investors including Animoca Brands Chairman Yat Siu, Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, and Hypebeast’s Kevin Ma.

About Smiley:

Smiley has been spreading joy and optimism to generations since French journalist Franklin Loufrani created the trademarked brand in 1972. Originally a gesture to urge readers of the newspaper France-Soir to ‘Take the Time to Smile’, soon this ubiquitous symbol of happiness became the most recognized and important in graphic design. In 1996 Nicolas Loufrani, son of Franklin, took over the helm, steering Smiley into the digital revolution. Creating a whole new way of communicating, he added a variety of facial expressions to the original Smiley – his emoticons are now used by everyone around the world every day. Continuing to influence modern culture, Smiley is one of the world’s top global licensing enterprises collaborating on high-profile activities spanning fashion, art, homeware, food and beverage. Major partnerships include Loewe, Moschino, Raf Simons, Eastpak and LA-based Market, who produce the Market Smiley Baseball – a cultural icon.

About Optimism:

The Optimism Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing the Optimism Collective. Not only are we writing software that scales Ethereum technology, we are also scaling Ethereum values by creating the rails for highly impactful projects that don’t have a business model to succeed.