Global Airway Clearance Devices System Market for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 1137.2 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.2%

The global airway clearance devices system market is anticipated to flourish at a healthy CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 1137.2 million by 2033 while the market is likely to reach a value of US$ 624.5 million in 2023.

By effectively removing mucus and improving lung function, airway clearance devices assist patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) when used in conjunction with respiratory therapy. These devices employ a number of techniques, such as mechanical percussion, high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO), and oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP), to mobilize and eliminate secretions from the airways.

In order to maximize results and improve patient experience, stakeholders in the respiratory treatment sector are concentrating on innovation, education, and patient-centered care as the global healthcare landscape changes. Airway clearance medicines can be more widely accessible globally and unmet needs can be addressed by manufacturers and healthcare providers through investments in research and development, clinical evidence collection, and patient support programs.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders: The increasing number of individuals diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchiectasis is driving the demand for airway clearance devices.

Technological Advancements: Medical device companies are continually innovating and developing more user-friendly and effective airway clearance devices. For instance, Project Fizzyo, a collaboration between Microsoft, Great Ormond Street Hospital, and University College London, gamifies cystic fibrosis treatment, making it more engaging for children.

Improved Patient Outcomes: Airway clearance devices effectively remove mucus, leading to reduced lung infections and improved lung function for patients.

Competitive Landscape:

To increase their market share significantly, most businesses take part in joint research projects, market expansions, and strategic acquisitions. Allergan plc, Dymedso Inc., Electromed Inc., Ltd., General Physiotherapy Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., International Biophysical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Monaghan Medical Corporation, Inc., PARI GmbH, and Thayer Medical are a few of the well-known companies in the global market for airway clearance devices.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Allergan plc following receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the transaction agreement and approval by the Irish High Court.

In 2021, Baxter International, a renowned MedTech leader, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Hillrom. Baxter paid US$ 156 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock for a purchase price of US$ 10.5 million. Including the assumption of Hillrom’s outstanding debt obligations, the enterprise value of the transaction is about US$ 12.5 million

Thayer Medical has introduced the Quake airway clearance device for people suffering from mucus-producing respiratory conditions. The product delivers comprehensive and convenient secretion clearance therapy that has an easy-to-use, portable, and handheld design.

Monaghan Medical Corporation has added its oscillating positive expiratory pressure device named Aerobika. This helps in clearing the lungs and serves people with conditions like COPD, cystic fibrosis, and bronchitis

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Positive Expiratory Pressure

Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation

Oral High-Frequency Oscillation

High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation

Flutter

Incentive Spirometry

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Regions Covered:

North America The United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



