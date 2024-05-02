Industrial Paper Sacks Market Set to Surpass US$ 5.4 Billion by 2033, Driven by Sustainability Initiatives and Environmental Concerns

The global industrial paper sacks market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.6 billion in 2023, surging to over US$ 5.4 billion by 2033.

A recent research report on the industrial paper sacks market highlights the driving factors behind its expansion, including rising environmental concerns, the shift towards soil-friendly products, plastic bans, and the growing demand for bio-degradable solutions. Governments worldwide are increasingly advocating for paper packaging as a sustainable alternative, aligning with global environmental goals.

End users are also becoming more conscious of climate and soil health, further propelling the adoption of paper sacks as a preferred packaging solution. The introduction of advanced greener alternatives, such as multiwall paper sacks, is contributing to the sustainability and eco-friendliness of packaging solutions. Vendors are innovating with new heavy-duty paper and brown paper sacks, expanding their packaging applications to meet diverse market demands.

Enterprises leveraging paper sack packaging benefit from creative printing and paper engineering innovations, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics. The industrial paper sacks market is experiencing growth driven by industrial development and the global expansion of food and beverage outlets. Companies investing in regions like Asia Pacific are promoting sustainable packaging practices through the adoption of paper sack bags in their stores, contributing to market expansion.

As the demand for sustainable packaging solutions continues to rise, the industrial paper sacks market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities. Manufacturers and stakeholders in the packaging industry are focusing on enhancing product innovation and expanding their market presence to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses worldwide.

Key Points

The market in China is likely to lead the industrial paper sacks market in terms of CAGR and industry share. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the growing environmental consciousness among people, along with the growing sustainable packaging businesses. The regional market is expected to hold a value of US$ 1.4 Billion by 2033.

The United States industrial paper sacks industry is another significant market with an expected CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to the stringent government rules around the use of plastic and increased consumer consciousness. The market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 991.2 million by 2033.

The unbleached segment is likely to thrive in the grade type category as it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.0% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to factors like the rusty look, better customization options, and economical price.

The pinched bottom open-mouth segment is expected to top the product type category with an expected CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by higher consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors focus on producing durable paper sacks that can carry industrial and construction materials. Key players also focus on using better GSM paper with high-quality processing. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

The key players in the market are Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa, Klabin S.A, Billerudkorsnas AB, Gascogne Group, Segezha Group, LC Packaging International BV, Simpac Ltd., Edna Group, Essentra plc, Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corp., Rosenflex UK Ltd., Novolex Holdings Inc., Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Indevco, Rengo Co. Ltd., and Conitex Sonoco Inc.

Recent Market Developments

– Bischof & Kleisuch GmbH & Co has introduced its convertible packaging for construction materials such as U-pack (45% recycled material) and stand-up pouch (30% recycled material).

– Mondi Group has launched its white sack kraft paper that is in high demand across industries. The packaging offers strength, porosity, and printability.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Sewn Open Mouth

Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

Valve Sacks

Open Mouth Sacks

By Grade:

Unbleached

Bleached

By Thickness:

1 ply

2 ply

3 ply

>3 ply

By End Use:

Building & Construction

Mortar Cement Concrete

Chemicals

Agriculture & Allied Industries Crops Flour Coffee/Tea Fruits & Veg Seeds Animal Feed Others

Food Sugar Salt Cacao Starch Others

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

