LDPE Procurement, Procurement Intelligence, Cost and Pricing Analysis Report 2030

LDPE Cost and Pricing Analysis

This LDPE procurement intelligence report dives deep into the cost structure associated with LDPE production. The three main cost categories are: direct, indirect, and overhead costs. Direct costs encompass the core expenses like raw materials (including ethylene, a key component), labor, energy, equipment, packaging, and transportation. Fluctuations in these areas can significantly impact the overall cost picture.

As a real-world example, Europe’s LDPE market saw a price decline in Q3 2023 due to weak demand from downstream industries. Film-grade LDPE prices in the U.K. dropped to USD 1,342/MT by September. This slump stemmed from several factors: persistently low ethylene feedstock prices, reduced seasonal demand during summer holidays, and dampened consumer spending caused by rising interest rates, inflation, and a slowdown in the construction sector’s infrastructure projects.

At the end of Q3 2023, LDPE prices in the North American region reached USD 1,289/MT. In Asia, film-grade LDPE prices settled at USD 992/MT at the end of September 2023.

Operational Capabilities – LDPE

Years of Experience – 25%

Industries Served – 20%

Geographic Service Provision – 15%

Employee Strength – 12%

Revenue – 12%

Certification – 8%

Clientele – 8%

Functional Capabilities – LDPE

By Service Type

Production Capacity – 30%

Test Methods (ASTM) – 17%

By Characteristics

Purity – 15%

Grade – 12%

Density – 10%

Melt Index – 8%

Temperature – 8%

Rate Benchmarking

The geographical location, scale of business, type of business, and industry served play a vital factor in analyzing the rate benchmarking of the LDPE category.

Asia Pacific is one of the leading manufacturing regions for polyethylene and ethylene. Many plastics and polymer manufacturers moved their facilities or operations to China for cost-effective reasons. The abundance of cheap labor, specialized production units, and the presence of multiple manufacturing units spread throughout the country help companies take advantage of economies of scale and have better negotiations with suppliers.

For instance, for packaging materials, large corporations such as Nestle, Philips, and Samsung outsource their manufacturing operations. Nestle outsourced its plastic packaging to a specialized manufacturer, which enabled the company to produce more sustainable packaging while maintaining the high quality and sturdiness of the product.

Compared to the U.S., China is still considered a world factory. The wages for labor in China can range around USD 5 – 15 per hour compared to USD 35 – 45 per hour in the U.S. On average, it has been found that workers in the plastic film sheet industry have earned USD 1,500 – 1,600 per month since 2020. The cost differences between U.S. and China manufacturing can be almost around 25 – 35%. Differences can vary based on production volume, negotiations with vendors, locations, quality, industry expertise, etc.

List of Key Suppliers

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

BASF SE

ExxonMobil Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

Westlake Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

INEOS AG

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

LDPE Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

LDPE Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 4.63% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 4.63% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 10% – 12% (Annually)

10% – 12% (Annually) Pricing Models : Volume-based, contract-based, spot-price based

Volume-based, contract-based, spot-price based Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria: Production capacity, grade types, LDPE characteristics (temperature, density and melt index), ASTM methods, operational capabilities, quality measures, certifications, data privacy regulations, and others

Production capacity, grade types, LDPE characteristics (temperature, density and melt index), ASTM methods, operational capabilities, quality measures, certifications, data privacy regulations, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

