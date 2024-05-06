Star Hospitals Introduces Advanced Interventional Pulmonology Suite

Hyderabad, India, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Star Hospitals, a renowned healthcare institution in Hyderabad, proudly announces the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Interventional Pulmonology Suite, located in the Financial District. This milestone event was officiated by Dr. R Vijai Kumar, a distinguished Senior Pulmonologist, and Dr. Gopichand Mannam, the Managing Director of Star Group of Hospitals, underscoring a significant advancement in pulmonary medicine.

The Interventional Pulmonology Suite embodies a breakthrough in medical technology, integrating advanced procedures to redefine the diagnosis and treatment of lung and airway disorders. This specialized medical branch employs minimally invasive techniques tailored to cater to a broad spectrum of pulmonary ailments, ensuring precise interventions with minimal patient risk.

At Star Hospitals, the newly unveiled suite offers an extensive array of services, encompassing the diagnosis and treatment of primary lung cancer, management of metastatic lung tumors, relief of airway obstructions, and treatment of pleural diseases. Leveraging cutting-edge equipment, advanced procedures such as endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS), navigational bronchoscopy, and medical pleuroscopy are conducted to ensure precise and effective interventions.

Dr. Kishan Srikanth, an Interventional Pulmonology Specialist at Star Hospitals, remarked, “The launch of our Interventional Pulmonology Suite signifies a paradigm shift in pulmonary medicine, empowering us to deliver advanced care and enhance patient outcomes.” Dr. Chandana, a Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist at Star Hospitals, emphasized the suite’s critical role in enhancing patient care, stating, “This facility augments our capacity to address complex pulmonary conditions promptly and effectively, ensuring optimal patient outcomes.”

Highlighting the suite’s multidisciplinary approach, Dr. Anuradha, a Pulmonologist at Star Hospitals, emphasized, “Our team is committed to delivering personalized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs, leveraging advanced technologies to achieve superior outcomes.”

