Analyzing the Key Drivers of the Wound Debridement Industry: A Comprehensive Overview

Wound Debridement Industry Data Book – Wound Irrigation Systems, Enzymatic Wound Debridement, Maggot Debridement Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Wound Debridement Industry was estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s wound debridement industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Insights

The global wound irrigation systems market size was estimated at USD 303.84 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for wound irrigation systems is on the rise, owing to technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising number of surgical procedures. The rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and the introduction of technologically advanced products are the major factors anticipated to drive the market. For instance, in May 2021, Becton, Dickinson, and Company launched BD Surgiphor, which is the first ready-to-use aqueous povidone-iodine (PVP) irrigation solution that helps in loosening and removing wound debris.

Moreover, the high prevalence rate of diabetic foot ulcers is anticipated to further drive the market growth. For instance, according to information published by the National Health Service (NHS) in November 2022, venous leg ulcer is the most common type of leg ulcer which accounts for more than 60% of all cases in the UK. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to positively impact the wound irrigation system market growth over the forecast period.

The global rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases, is anticipated to fuel market growth. Factors such as antimicrobial resistance, the adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking are some of the major factors contributing to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. For instance, according to an article published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2022, non-communicable diseases kill approximately 41 million people across the world. Whereas, according to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, 37.3 million people have diabetes, and 96 million people aged 18 years or older in the U.S. have prediabetes.

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Insights

The global enzymatic wound debridement market size was valued at USD 864.2 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market demand is rising owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases, a high number of accidents, and the introduction of technologically advanced products across the globe.As per the National Diabetes Statistic Report 2022 published by the CDC, more than 34 million people in America are living with diabetes. As per the International Diabetes Federation, the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Since prolonged diabetes may lead to diabetic foot, the rising incidence of diabetes is expected to drive growth.

Collagenase- and papain-based products are majorly used for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Collagenase-based enzymatic wound debridement products are mainly used to treat surgical wounds. Most surgical wounds after cancer surgery are relatively large and deep, producing exudate that requires regular management. Proper product usage helps in managing large wounds, which significantly reduces the risk of infection. Thus, the rising incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to increase the demand for enzymatic wound debridement products, driving market growth.

An increasing prevalence of road accidents, as well as burn and trauma cases, across the globe is also anticipated to impel growth. According to the American Burn Association, nearly 450,000 individuals suffer burn injuries every year and they require proper medical care. Burn-related deaths in low- and middle-income countries account for the majority of the approximately 180,000 fatalities worldwide, according to the WHO.

Wound Debridement Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Many market participants are engaging in various strategic activities, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic growth, to gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Key players operating in the Wound Debridement Industry are:

Coloplast Corp.

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group PLC

Integra LifeSciences

