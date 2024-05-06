What are the Key Factors Influencing the Wound Dressing Industry?

Wound Dressing Industry Data Book – Abdominal Pads, Medical Adhesive Tapes and Super Absorbent Dressings, Medical Tapes & Bandages, Moist Wound Dressing, Surgical Dressing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Wound Dressing Industry was estimated at USD 61.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Abdominal Pads Market Insights

The global abdominal pads market size was valued at USD 967.9 million in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. The abdominal pad is used as a secondary dressing over a primary dressing such as alginate or hydro fiber and it is made up of highly absorbent material to absorb excess fluid. The market for abdominal pads is anticipated to be majorly driven by the rising cases of burn injuries and the surge in the prevalence of chronic wounds. Moreover, the rise in the number of surgical procedures is further expected to fuel market growth.

Increasing number of surgeries is also one of the major factors driving the abdominal pads market growth. The number of surgeries is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. Abdominal pads, thus, are increasingly being used for most surgical wounds, post cancer surgery, and are relatively large and deep, releasing exudates that require regular management. These pads help manage large wounds, thereby significantly reducing the risk of infection.

Increasing incidences of accidents such as road accidents and trauma events across the globe is anticipated to drive the market growth. For instance, as per the Association for Safe International Road Travel, approximately, 1.35 million people die every year in a road crash, whereas on average 3,700 people lose their life every day on the road. Thus, the rising number of accidents is expected to boost the demand for abdominal pads, which is expected to lead to considerable market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Insights

The global medical adhesive tapes market size was estimated at USD 750.9 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The growing incidence of chronic conditions, including venous leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and traumatic wounds, is a primary driver for the increased utilization of medical adhesive tapes. As an illustration, WHO data indicates that annually, approximately 1.2 million individuals succumb to fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes, with an additional 20 to 50 million people sustaining non-fatal injuries.

Surgical interventions necessitate the placement of infusions, IV lines, and catheters, all of which rely on medical adhesive tapes for secure adhesion. Medical adhesive tapes play a crucial role in ensuring the stability and correct placement of catheters and IV lines. The growing prevalence of surgical procedures is expected to fuel the demand for these tapes. For instance, as reported published in 2023 by the Mass General Brigham, around 900,000 open heart surgeries are conducted every year in the U.S. In addition, AHA Journals report that roughly 40,000 children undergo congenital heart surgery annually in the U.S. These surgeries require a considerable healing period, during which wound dressing products play a crucial role in facilitating prompt recovery. Therefore, the preference for wound dressing post-surgery is expected to propel the utilization of medical adhesive tapes throughout the forecast period.

There is a rising trend in global road accidents and other catastrophic events. For instance, according to a 2023 WHO report , approximately 28% of worldwide road traffic fatalities took place in the WHO South-East Asia Region, followed by 25% in the Western Pacific Region, 19% in the African Region, 12% in the Region of the Americas, 11% in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and 5% in the European Region. The majority of these deaths, about nine in ten, occurred in low- and middle-income countries, where the fatality rates are notably higher relative to the number of vehicles and road infrastructure.

Wound Dressing Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

To have a competitive edge over competitors, many market players are entering into various strategic initiatives such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion.

Key players operating in the Wound Dressing Industry are:

Coloplast Corp.

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group PLC

Integra LifeSciences

