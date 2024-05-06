Global Biosensors Industry Set for Explosive Growth at 9.5% CAGR, Medical Segment Poised to Transform Healthcare

The Global Biosensors Industry is on the cusp of a remarkable transformation, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market, valued at an estimated US$24.5 billion in 2022, is projected to surge at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2023 to 2033. This anticipated growth significantly outpaces historical trends, creating exciting opportunities for industry participants.

Medical Biosensors: Leading the Charge

Medical biosensors are poised to be the driving force behind this market surge. Expected to grow at a phenomenal CAGR exceeding 10.5% between 2023 and 2033, these innovative tools have the potential to revolutionize healthcare. This significant expansion is largely fueled by the integration of cutting-edge technologies into biosensor design.

The biosensor market is being driven by an increase in chronic illnesses such as diabetes, an increase in biotechnology research and development, and an increase in demand for homecare equipment. The increased use of biosensors in glucose monitoring systems has resulted in market expansion. However, market growth is expected to be hampered by the high costs associated with these devices, as well as a lack of willingness to embrace new treatment devices. Improvements in biosensor technology, on the other hand, that add portability, are expected to drive market growth.

Because of their ability to assess fitness as well as the onset and progression of illness, biosensors are widely used in home-based healthcare by patients. As a result, the market is expected to expand throughout the forecast period. A variety of non-medical activities, as well as technological advancement, are expected to broaden its applicability and, as a result, support its growth. Pregnancy testing, cholesterol testing, blood glucose testing, and drug detection are some of the healthcare services that are expected to have a positive market impact.

Government projects aimed at improving proteomics and genomics are expected to drive the biosensors market during the forecast period.

Global Biosensors Industry Competitive Analysis

Because of the increased demand for biosensors, global manufacturers are accelerating and improving their manufacturing processes by implementing cost-effective solutions. A few of the key players in the biosensors market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Pinnacle Technologies Inc., Ercon, Inc., DuPont Biosensor Materials, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeScan, Inc., QTL Biodetection LLC, Molecular Devices Corp., Nova Biomedical, Molex LLC, TDK Corporation, Zimmer & Peacock AS, and Siemens Healthcare.

Some of the recent developments of key Biosensors providers are as follows:

In January 2022 , Roche and Sysmex agreed to a Global Business Partnership (GBP) to provide hematological diagnostic services. The new collaboration will use IT technology to improve clinical decision-making and the consumer experience. This long-running, fruitful collaboration is still going strong, providing hematological diagnostic improvements to labs worldwide.

, Roche and Sysmex agreed to a Global Business Partnership (GBP) to provide hematological diagnostic services. The new collaboration will use IT technology to improve clinical decision-making and the consumer experience. This long-running, fruitful collaboration is still going strong, providing hematological diagnostic improvements to labs worldwide. In December 2020, Abbott announced that FreeStyle Libre 2, its next-generation sensor-based glucose monitoring device, has been approved by Health Canada for adults and children (4 years and older) with diabetes.

Segments Covered in Global Biosensors Industry Analysis

By Product Type:

Medical Cholesterol Blood Glucose Blood Gas Analyzer Pregnancy Testing Drug Discovery Infectious Disease

Food Toxicity

Bioreactor

Agriculture

Environment

Others

By Technology:

Thermal

Electrochemical

Piezoelectric

Optical

By End-Use:

Home Healthcare Diagnostics

PoC Testing

Food Industry

Research Laboratories

