FMI Analysis States Global Painting Robots Market Set to Drive Past USD 11 Billion by 2033, Driven by an Impressive 9.3% CAGR Growth

The painting robots market, with a notable valuation of USD 4.5 billion in 2023, has laid a robust foundation for a promising decade ahead. Projections indicate substantial growth, aiming for a valuation of USD 11 billion by 2033, propelled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

A significant driver behind this market surge is the heightened emphasis on worker safety and well-being. Painting robots play a crucial role in achieving this objective by efficiently managing repetitive and potentially hazardous tasks. These automated systems are instrumental in mitigating the risk of worker exposure to harmful fumes, dangerous chemicals, and physical strain. Their substantial contribution not only enhances workplace safety but also enables companies to meticulously comply with stringent occupational health and safety regulations.

Key Takeaways:

The painting robots market in Europe will generate an incremental opportunity of USD 983 Million.

The U.S.A’s painting robots market will create a growth opportunity of USD 334 Million during the forecast period.

The painting robots market in Germany will expand at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2031.

By type, robotic arms will hold 60% of the global painting robots sales.

On the basis of payload, the upto 5 kg segment will generate a growth opportunity of USD 1.93 Billion.

Competitive Landscape:

FANUC Corporation, ABB Ltd, KUKA AG, Yasakawa Global, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., DÜRR Group, and Staübli International AG among others are some of the major players in the painting robots market profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly consolidated market, key market participants are focusing on entering new markets to expand their geographical footprints. These businesses are keen on working closely with OEMs, establishing new and advanced facilities, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations.

More Insights into Painting Robots Market Report:

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global painting robots market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2021 to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (pedestal robots, robotic arms), payload (upto 5 Kg, upto 15 Kg, upto 45 Kg), function (painting (waterborne, solventborne, UV cured), painting, spraying & coating), reach (upto 1,000 mm, upto 1,500 mm, upto 2,000 mm, upto 2,500 mm, upto 3,000 mm), configuration (6 axis, 7 axis), application (atomizer, air gun), end use (transportation (automotive, railways, 2 & 3 wheelers, aerospace), consumer appliances, foundry & casting, furniture, textiles, construction, heavy engineering equipment, HVAC & refrigeration, sanitaryware, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the transportation segment will likely contribute significantly to the overall growth of the target market. This segment is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 2 Bn during 2021-2031. In terms of application, the atomizer segment will dominate the global marketplace with an incremental opportunity of USD 2.43 Bn while the 7 axis configuration segment will create a growth opportunity of USD 2.8 Bn during the projected period.

Based on region, the painting robots market in the United States will present considerable growth during 2021-2031. Generating an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 334 Mn during this period, the target market in this country will be driven by strong presence of OEMs and higher demand for the target product in industrial verticals like construction and transportation. Apart from the U.S., countries like Germany and China are anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth in the painting robots market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered:

By Type:

Pedestal Robots

Robotic Arms

By Payload:

Upto 5 Kg

Upto 15 Kg

Upto 45 Kg

By Function:

Painting Waterborne Solventborne UV Cured

Painting, Spraying & Coating

By Reach:

Upto 1,000 mm

Upto 1,500 mm

Upto 2,000 mm

Upto 2,500 mm

Upto 3,000 mm

By Configuration:

6 Axis

7 Axis

By Application:

Atomizer

Air Gun

By End Use Sector:

Transportation Automotive Railways 2 & 3 Wheelers Aerospace

Consumer Appliances

Foundry & casting

Furniture

Textiles

Construction

Heavy Engineering Equipment

HVAC & Refrigeration

Sanitaryware

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

