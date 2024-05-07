FMI Predicts an Average 6.6% CAGR Growth for Global Commercial Chicken Plucker Market, Surpassing USD 587 Million Mark by 2033

The global commercial chicken plucker market anticipated substantial growth, forecasting a market size of USD 310 million in 2023. This trajectory is poised for significant advancement, surpassing the USD 587 million mark by 2033, propelled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

The escalating demand for commercial chicken pluckers stems from their remarkable efficiency in removing chicken feathers, leading to notable time and labor savings while adhering to stringent hygiene standards. As the consumption of chicken products continues to surge, driven by evolving dietary preferences and the versatility of chicken in diverse cuisines, the necessity for efficient poultry processing equipment has become increasingly pivotal.

This projected surge in the market not only reflects the growing demand for poultry processing solutions but also underscores the industry’s dedication to enhancing efficiency and maintaining high hygiene standards. Navigating the dynamic landscape of food consumption trends, the commercial chicken plucker market emerges as a pivotal player in facilitating streamlined and hygienic poultry processing practices, significantly contributing to the evolving needs of the global market.

Key Takeaways:

Efficiency Enhancement : Commercial chicken pluckers offer a significant speed advantage over traditional methods, positioning them as excellent replacements.

: Commercial chicken pluckers offer a significant speed advantage over traditional methods, positioning them as excellent replacements. Labor and Productivity Boost : These pluckers are gaining popularity as alternatives to conventional harvesting techniques, as they effectively curtail labor costs while ramping up productivity.

: These pluckers are gaining popularity as alternatives to conventional harvesting techniques, as they effectively curtail labor costs while ramping up productivity. Government Backing and Processed Food Demand : Growing support from governments in developing countries for manufacturing equipment aligns with the surge in processed food consumption.

: Growing support from governments in developing countries for manufacturing equipment aligns with the surge in processed food consumption. Varied Culinary Preparations : Demand for commercial food equipment is on the rise, driven by the utilization of chicken meat across homes, hotels, restaurants, and food processing facilities, catering to diverse cuisines.

: Demand for commercial food equipment is on the rise, driven by the utilization of chicken meat across homes, hotels, restaurants, and food processing facilities, catering to diverse cuisines. Time Savings : The swift performance of a typical commercial chicken plucker, which can de-feather a chicken in a matter of minutes, translates to significant time savings during large-scale chicken processing.

: The swift performance of a typical commercial chicken plucker, which can de-feather a chicken in a matter of minutes, translates to significant time savings during large-scale chicken processing. Collaborative Industry Trend : Collaborations between meat processing businesses and equipment manufacturers are emerging, fostering the growth of the slaughtering equipment sector.

: Collaborations between meat processing businesses and equipment manufacturers are emerging, fostering the growth of the slaughtering equipment sector. Expanding Market Landscape: As the demand for commercial chicken pluckers intensifies, an increasing number of manufacturers are entering the market, offering a variety of models and features to cater to diverse needs.

Unveiling the Growth Path: Trends and Projections:

Continued Advancement: The commercial chicken plucker market is anticipated to sustain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033. This follows a period of moderate growth observed from 2016 to 2022, characterized by a CAGR of 5.9%.

Resilience Amidst Dietary Shifts: Despite the ascending trend of vegan preferences, a substantial portion of the global population remains dedicated to meat and poultry consumption. This inclination persists across many countries, even amidst the adoption of plant-based diets by a significant segment. The notable health benefits associated with chicken-based food items contribute to this sustained demand for commercial chicken pluckers.

Catering to Health and Palates: Chicken meat’s nutritional profile, comprising various essential nutrients, is linked to numerous health advantages. These include support for reproductive health and brain function. This nutritional value drives a surge in the requirement for efficient commercial chicken plucking equipment.

Key Players:

Prominent participants in the market for commercial chicken pluckers comprise Smithfield Foods Inc., Tyson Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Perdue Farms, Sanderson Farms, BRF SA, Danone SA, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Unilever plc., and LEM Products. These companies are employing a range of strategies within the industry to attract customers and enhance their earnings.

Commercial Chicken Plucker Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Horizontal Chicken Plucker

Vertical Chicken Plucker

By Operating Mode:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

By Application:

Poultry Farms

Food Processing Plants

Hatcheries

Slaughterhouses

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Agro Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa

