Global Bowie-Dick Test Kit Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 6.5% CAGR, Reaching US$410 Million by 2034 | FMI Analysis

The Global Bowie-Dick Test Kit Industry is on track for a significant expansion, driven by a growing emphasis on ensuring sterilization efficacy in healthcare settings. According to a new analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$410 million by 2034, reflecting a moderate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases surges the demand for surgeries. This often requires heavy instrumentation, which drives the allied markets, including the subject market—consequently, the demand for surgical instruments surges, which requires sterilization to maintain hygiene. Therefore, Bowie-Dick test kits are needed on a larger scale.

Governments have been emphasizing the standardization of surgical devices. Due to this, there is more inclination to standardize procedures, including cleaning medical instruments and devices. This process relies heavily on sterilization, which drives the subject market.

More emphasis has been placed on eliminating risks posed by hospital-acquired and surgical-site infections (SSIs). This requires the test kits, as sterilization can prevent the spread of disease by decontaminating instruments. Therefore, this creates a great surge in the subject market, thereby driving the industry.

Technological advancement allows manufacturers to integrate modern facilities in test kits, which produce accurate and precise results. Also, the development of medical science has sparked a surge in the sterilization market, which drives market growth. Hence, this is another crucial market driver for the Bowie-Dick test kit market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Bowie-Dick Test Kit Industry Study

The South Korean market is estimated to advance at a promising CAGR of 9% , the largest among Asian countries.

, the largest among Asian countries. The United States of America is forecasted to reach US$ 72.9 million by 2034, becoming the largest market shareholder.

by 2034, becoming the largest market shareholder. Pharmaceutical and medical device companies are the largest end-user market segment for the Bowie-Dick test kit market, with a 75.4% share.

share. The subsequent decade is expected to show moderate growth for the said market at a CAGR of 6.5%.

“Pharmaceutical organizations and medical device companies often require sterilization test kits to meet strict government guidelines. As a result, they form an integral part of the market, which secures about 75.4% of the marketplace,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape from the Global Bowie-Dick Test Kit Industry:

Key competitors with differentiated product portfolios share the global Bowie-Dick test kit market. Organizations expand using other strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, innovation, diversification, product launches, etc. The following are some of the most important developments made by organizations within the market: –

In April 2019, Fortive Corporation acquired the Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP). This organization’s development has helped the business develop a niche in the market. The latter is a business established by Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

In December 2020, STERIS launched Spandex. The important component of steam autoclave cycles could be analyzed by liquid sterilization. This allowed the business to innovate and create a niche in the market.

In November 2021, Getinge acquired Verrix LLC. Technological integration into medical devices was the aim of the strategic move, which led to a differentiated product portfolio for the organization.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Bowie-Dick Test Kit Industry:

Medline Industries Inc. 4Crosstex Air View Steris EDM3 Health Link Getinge AB PMS Medical Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc. Clinic hem Crosstie International Inc. EFELAB SRL

Global Bowie-Dick Test Kit Industry – Key Segments

By Product Type:

Single-Use

Reusable

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Company

Laboratories

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

