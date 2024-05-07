Global Menopause Treatment Market Set to Soar, Predicted to Reach USD 1,308.00 Million by 2034 at a 5.6% of CAGR

The global Menopause Treatment market is projected to rise sharply as a result of changes in women’s health. The market for menopausal treatments is driven by a common pattern of variables, as seen by the most current estimate of USD 758.5 million for 2024. Sales of menopause therapy goods could reach USD 1,308.00 million by 2034 as these trends get more traction and recognition. This suggests that the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) would average 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

A woman’s reproductive years come to an end with the normal biological process of menopause, which can cause a variety of symptoms and difficulties. The demand for menopause-related services is being driven by rising knowledge of menopausal disorders as well as improvements in medical research and treatment choices.

The significant growth of the global menopause treatment market is being driven by a better awareness of menopause symptoms and a greater focus on individualized healthcare solutions. As women’s health becomes increasingly customized, there is a noticeable trend toward customized therapy strategies to address the unique challenges and symptoms associated with menopause.

Furthermore, a growing number of individuals are learning about the menopause and the diverse array of symptoms it may induce. Ultimately, this helps the market since it makes it possible for women to get the care and solutions they need to manage these symptoms. As more women become aware of the illness, the market for alternatives to menopause therapy is expected to expand.

Key Takeaways:

Competitive Analysis:

Several menopause treatment providers dominate the competitive landscape, propelling developments and determining the market shift. Renowned pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Bayers AG, and Pfizer, Inc. are at the vanguard. These menopause treatment providers’ comprehensive expertise and resources make them essential for market growth.

The prominent menopause treatment vendors comprise Novo Nordisk, Ascend Therapeutics, Mylan N.V. [Viatris], Cipla, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., each bringing their diverse strengths and product portfolio. Emerging menopause treatment creators like MenoGeniX, Perrigo Pharma International D.A.C., Ausio Pharmaceuticals, LLC, EndoCeutics, Inc., and Radius Health, Inc. bring innovation and modernization to the competitive landscape.

Top Menopause Treatment Providers:

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Bayers AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Ascend Therapeutics

Mylan N.V. [Viatris]

Cipla, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

MenoGeniX

Perrigo Pharma International D.A.C.

Ausio Pharmaceuticals, LLC

EndoCeutics, Inc.

Radius Health, Inc.

Key Segments

By Product:

Hormone Therapy Combination Tibolone Progestin-only Medicines Estrogen-only Medicines

Non-Hormonal Therapy Gabapentinoids Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI) Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI) Others



By Route of Administration:

Topical

Injectable

Oral

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Online Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

