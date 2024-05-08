Crane Market Growing at 4.0% CAGR by 2033

Growth Factors

The increasing demand for safe, economical, and efficient material handling operations in building and transportation further contributes to the market’s growth trajectory. Moreover, the adoption of cranes in the mining sector is on the rise, propelled by the need for efficient material handling solutions.

The crane market is experiencing significant growth driven by its widespread utilization across various industries globally, including material loading, shipbuilding, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

The expansion of the oil & gas sector also plays a pivotal role in boosting market growth as cranes are essential for various operations in this industry.

Additionally, technological advancements are creating new growth opportunities for crane manufacturers, enhancing their capabilities and efficiency in meeting evolving customer demands. Overall, these factors collectively contribute to the growing demand and expansion of the crane market globally.

Key Players

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

The Manitowoc Company

Cargotec Oyj, Tadano Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Kobelco

Sany Group

Kato

