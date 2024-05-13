The Role of Emerging Technologies in Energy-as-a-Service Procurement

Energy-as-a-Service Category – Procurement Intelligence

The Energy-as-a-Service Category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% from 2023 to 2030. North America is the leading market followed by Europe due to the rise in automation in manufacturing plants, renewable energy demand, and commercial industry growth.

This category is driven by key drivers such as cost efficiency, scalability, flexibility, simplified IT management, access to advanced technologies, and innovation for organizations in today’s dynamic business landscape. The key trends that are shaping its growth trajectory include the escalating energy demand driven by expanding industries, favorable energy regulations promoting EaaS adoption, the increasing integration of renewable energy sources to meet sustainability goals, the growing demand for flexibility to adapt to market changes, and the emphasis on energy efficiency to optimize resource utilization.

This category is highly fragmented, with a large number of providers offering a variety of services. To dominate the category, major businesses use various tactics including providing a wide range of services, making investments in R&D, and purchasing smaller rivals. By doing this, they can develop their global footprint while also satisfying the market’s growing need.

Recent technological advancements include the development of smart meters, microgrids, and energy storage systems. These technologies have made it possible for category providers to offer more comprehensive and flexible energy solutions to businesses and consumers. For example, smart meters can help businesses and consumers track their energy usage in real-time, and microgrids can provide businesses with backup power during outages. Energy storage systems can also help businesses to store excess energy for use during peak demand periods. It is also important to note that the rising adoption of distributed energy resources (DER) in emerging nations is a significant contributor to the market’s growth since they are both cost-effective and energy efficient.

The key cost components include energy generation and distribution costs, maintenance and operations expenses, procurement and installation fees, financing charges, and additional services provided within this service package. Understanding these components is crucial for both service providers and customers in assessing the financial implications of adopting EaaS. Pricing in this category typically follows a pay-per-use model, considering factors such as energy demand, efficiency improvements, and operational savings achieved. The price section includes service pricing, base fee, usage costs, add-ons/upgrades, support and maintenance, implementation/onboarding costs, and contract terms. Achieving an optimal pricing and cost strategy is essential to provide value to customers while ensuring a profitable and sustainable business model for EaaS service providers.

List of Key Suppliers in the Energy-as-a-Service Category

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Engie

Honeywell International Inc.

Veolia, EDF

Johnson Controls

Bernhard

General Electric

Entegrity

Enel SpA,

NORESCO, LLC

Centrica plc

Wendel

Energy-as-a-Service Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Energy-as-a-Service Category Growth Rate: CAGR of 9.20% from 2023 to 2030

Pricing Growth Outlook: 3%-4% (Annually)

Pricing Models: Subscription-based pricing model and pay-per-use pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope: Technical capabilities, experience, pricing, and support to customers

Supplier Selection Criteria: Capabilities and reliability, track record and pricing, performance guarantees, flexible pricing structures, diversifying sourcing strategies, and leveraging technology

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

