What are the Key Revenue Drivers for Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Procurement?

The Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the category. The increasing demand for packaging processes in the business is boosting growth. Companies are focusing on adopting various technologies for efficient and eco-friendly production by reducing the wastage of materials and enhancing productivity. For instance, in 2022, Amcor used big data analytics to identify a way to reduce the amount of plastic used in its bottles by 10%.

Within this category, companies are using Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, and big data as it helps to automate repetitive tasks and enables them to collect and analyze data that can be analyzed and shared in real-time to improve efficiency and productivity by reducing errors. For instance, in 2022, Bekum Maschinenfabrik GmbH announced that it was using AI to automate the loading and unloading of molds.

Companies are continuously focusing on partnering or developing their own technology. For instance:

In 2022, PepsiCo announced that it would be using lighter-weight bottles for its Aquafina water brand. These bottles are made from 10% recycled content and are 15% lighter than the previous bottles. These are achieved through constant innovation in molding machines.

In 2022, Agr International introduced a new sensor that can measure the wall thickness of bottles in real-time, which can help to ensure that bottles meet the required specifications. This helps in reducing the defects during the blow mold process.

In May 2022, the U.S.-based plastic manufacturer – packaging company launched a new 32-cavity M3 micro molding machine which facilitates eight injection plunges that can be used for family mold applications. This helps them in producing a variety of items by utilizing the same machine in one cycle. The company has also the capability to produce miniature products which require complex designing and manufacturing.

Players are using features like high-cavitation molds, high-tonnage molding machines, and press-side automation to provide specialty packaging, including injection-molded lids and closures, stock extrusion blow-molded containers, and a wide variety of engineered custom products and assemblies to expel in the market. In 2021, the U.S.-based company Comar opened its largest facility to facilitate these features.

In 2021, the U.S.-based company Sealed Air announced to use 3D printing technology to create new blow-molded packaging for their food line products. Packaging designed using this technology is more sustainable and eco-friendlier than the traditional packaging method.

Category growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing packaging demand in varied industries. The utilization of blow-molding plastic packaging in the beverage industry is a key factor driving this trend. The rising demand is attributed to safety and precautionary measures to support health and hygienic factor. It reduces wastage by over 20% and also by increasing shelf life to protect nutritional values.

Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

The global blow molding plastic packaging category is fragmented, with numerous small and large players operating in different regions. The competition between players is intense as they strive to gain a wider customer base and improve customer experiences.

The suppliers of this category have high bargaining power since raw materials constitute about 60% of the product. There is a significant impact on the prices of the category if the supplier raises the price.

Raw material, design, engineering, and manufacturing form the most significant cost component in category implementation. The overall cost also depends on the type of machine used such as Extrusion Blow, Injection Blow, and Injection Stretch Blow for production.

Most of the service providers offer complete services from designing development, quality check, and shipping of the product.

List of Key Suppliers in the Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Category

Niagara Bottling Llc

Petainer UK Holdings Ltd.

Nampak Plastics Europe Limited

Plastipak Packaging Inc.

Esterform Packaging

Plastic Technologies Inc.

Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd.

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Logoplaste

Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Blow Molding Plastic Packaging Category Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030

Pricing Growth Outlook: 10% – 15%

Pricing Models: Cost plus pricing model, volume-based pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope: Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria: By type, operating capability, quality measures, technology, certifications, regulatory compliance, and others

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

